Construction work temporarily halts Tallinn train services in October

Elron train in front of Tallinn's Old Town.
Elron train in front of Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Between October 21-29, train services between Balti jaam and Tondi will be temporarily suspended due to the construction of Tondi viaduct.

During this period, free transportation to Tondi will be available on tram lines 3, 4, 6, and bus line 23 for all passengers, whether they are Tallinn residents or not.

For more information on Tallinn's public transportation schedules, routes and stop locations, visit transport.tallinn.ee.

The works will replace the existing level crossing on Tondi street with a new underpass, safer pedestrian routes, and improved access to the railway platform. 

Tondi viaduct construction is expected to continue until the end of 2024.

Tondi railway crossing. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

