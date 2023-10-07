New tram line number 6 means reduced services on other routes

Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023.
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
The introduction of a new tram route has, in order to avoid overload, led to reduced frequency of services on other lines.

The new route 6 runs from Kopli, in the North of Tallinn, to Tondi, via the City Center, but this means trams on other routes, specifically in the West-East direction of Kadriorg, have had to be reduced in frequency.

Further complications come from the ongoing roadworks in central Tallinn and also at the Tondi intersection South of the City Center.

Indrek Gailan, head of the Tallinn Transport Board (Tallinna transpordiamet) said: "There are two fewer departures in the direction of Kadriorg [from the center] than there had been before.

"Trams number 1 and 3 run less frequently now, since with the restored tram traffic, it has been necessary to take into account both the demand for rides and the interval between all tram lines in the Hobujaama and Viru traffic island area," he said.

The primary bottlenecks relate to the capacity of the Tondi terminus to receive trams, and through-flow at the Viru island, Gailan said.

"Until the end of the month, tram number 6 will certainly continue to travel to Tondi, as during the school holidays (the half-term break coming in the penultimate week of October – ed.), train traffic between Tondi and Balti station will be temporarily interrupted, so at that time tram number 6 will be the main replacement for the train on this section," said Gailan.

The Tallinn transport board says it has had to take into account the intervals between tram line services in the area of ​​Hobujaama and Viru island more than before after the addition of the new line, hence tram departures on the Kadriorg-bound lines have been reduced.

At present, trams number 1 and 3 bring about 10 departures from Kadriorg at peak time; an average of one departure every six minutes.

Further analysis will follow later this month on what will be done going forward; Gailan said that the uptake with the temporary tram route 6 suggests a demand for the line connecting Kopli to Pärnu mnt.

Discussions are currently underway as whether in the future this line will terminate at the Vana-Lõuna depot on Pärnu mnt, or at Tondi, with much hinging on the tightening of the Kadriorg route service, Gailan said.

While trams now connect to the Old City Harbor area, another relatively recent extension, to the airport, is now closed for the next couple of years while the Rail Baltica northern terminus is built.

Maps of the operational Tallinn tram lines (numbers 1,2,3,4 and 6 – there is no 5) at the time of writing are below.

Tallinn tram route no. 1 as of October 2, 2023. Source: Tallinna Sõiduplaanid.

Tallinn tram route no. 2 as of October 2, 2023. Source: Tallinna Sõiduplaanid.

Tallinn tram route no. 3 as of October 2, 2023. Source: Tallinna Sõiduplaanid.

Tallinn tram route no. 4 as of October 2, 2023. Source: Tallinna Sõiduplaanid.

Tallinn tram route no. 6 as of October 2, 2023. Source: Tallinna Sõiduplaanid.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

