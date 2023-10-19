Construction work to temporarily impact traffic on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

Cars queuing on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee.
Cars queuing on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
From the evening of October 20 to the morning of October 26, construction work on a heating pipe is taking place in the Hallivanamehe bus stop area on Pärnu maantee in Tallinn city center. The works will cause temporary disruption to traffic in the area.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, during the time of the construction work, both lanes will be open at the intersection of Pärnu maantee and Reketi tänav on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. At night and on weekends, one side of the road will be closed. However, during those times, a single lane will remain open for traffic traveling in both directions.

The contractor is obligated to ensure safe passage for pedestrians, including those with strollers and wheelchairs.

The work is being carried out by AS Utilitas Tallinn on behalf of Elteks Ehitus OÜ.

