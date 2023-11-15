Several Tallinn city center street sections to reopen after roadworks

On Thursday, November 16, both lanes of Tallinn's Narva maantee at the Narva maantee - Laikmaa - Hobujaama intersection are set to reopen. Following that, the intersection of Gonsiori tänav and Reimani tänav, as well as the sections of Logi tänav and Sadama tänav, will also gradually reopen for traffic.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, there will be two lanes open for crossing the Narva Maantee - Laikmaa - Hobujaama intersection in both directions of Narva maantee from Thursday, November 16.

As construction work on Hobujaama tänav and Laikmaa tänav is still ongoing, pedestrians will not yet be able to cross the intersection diagonally. With the opening of the regulated pedestrian crossing at the Narva maantee - Laikmaa - Hobujaama intersection, the temporary pedestrian crossing between Viru Keskus and Nordic Hotel Forum will be removed.

This week the asphalt paving work at the Gonsiori tänav and Reimani tänav intersection is set to begin. Upon completion, the exit from Reimani tänav to Gonsiori tänav will be reopened, traffic regulations on Reimani tänav will be restored, and access from Gonsiori tänav to Maneeži tänav opened.

Next week, the asphalt paving work on Logi tänav between Rumbi tänav and Sadama tänav, is due to end. Upon completion, one lane in each direction will be opened on the section, with regular traffic regulations on Sadama tänav restored.

Due to ongoing construction work on the Old City Harbor (Vanasadama) tramway, detours will continue for bus routes No. 1, 2, 9, 11, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 51, 55, 60, 63, and 66. Starting Friday, November 17, the Hobujaama bus stop in front of the Foorum shopping mall will reopen.

Further information on public transportation schedules, routes, and stops in Tallinn is available here.

