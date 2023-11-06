Tallinn's Laikmaa tänav to be used as parking lot for buses until April

Laikmaa tänav, Tallinn.
Laikmaa tänav, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn City Government is set to use Laikmaa tänav as a bus park until April. After that, paving work lasting several months, is due to begin on the street, which is closed until next November.

Heigo Jänes, deputy head of Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department, told ERR that Laikmaa tänav in central of Tallinn, between Rävala puiestee and Narva maantee, will remain closed until next November.

"The reason is that Narva maantee and Gonsiori tänav will be covered with paving stones, in the section between the carriageway, tram tracks, waiting areas and sidewalks," Jänes said.

"The paving is the most time-consuming part of the work as it is done manually. It also takes time for the mix to harden and be ready to be driven on. Given the weather conditions, paving can begin in April next year," said Jänes.

Jänes explained that the temporary break in the construction works is directly dependent on the weather. The work cannot be carried out in winter when temperatures are below freezing as the mixtures are water-based. "Work will continue in the fall for as long as the weather permits," he said.

However, Jänes added that it would not be possible to open up the road to traffic in the meantime. This is because the pavement base is not strong enough and some of the work from the spring needs to be partially redone.

In addition to the paving work, Jänes said that the installation of the contact network and traffic management equipment, along with street furniture would be completed next year.

"However, the section of Laikmaa tänav between Rävala puiestee and Gonsiori tänav will be used as a parking lot for buses until the buses have access to the Hobujaama bus park again. The sidewalk on Hobujaama tänav will also be paved," said Jänes.

Editor: Michael Cole

About us

