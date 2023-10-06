Gallery: Preparations underway for construction work on former EKA plot

Excavation work has begun at the former site of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), where the 106-meter high City Plaza 2 building is to be constructed. The developer plans to begin construction at the site in November.

Archaeological excavations began on the site during the summer and are due to be completed in the fall.

In July, Angel Andla, board member of Estconde Invest OÜ, the developer behind the project, said that the company had not yet received a construction permit from the City of Tallinn. However, a permit for the 29-story building was subsequently issued in late August.

"No notification of the start of construction has been submitted to the Building Register. Therefore, construction has therefore not yet started. According to the owner, construction work will begin in November. The request for an excavation permit has been granted," said Bret-Maria Rikko from Tallinn City Government's communications service.

ERR requested a comment from the developer, however they had not replied within 24 hours of that request.

At the end of January, Tallinn City Council approved a detailed plan for the construction of a new building at the corner of Tartu maantee 1 and Laikmaa tänav in Tallinn city center. Located across from the Viru Keskus shopping mall, the site, which was previously home to the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) building, has been a car park for a number of years.

The 28-story City Plaza 2 will contain 21,000 square meters of office and retail space. Estonia's largest indoor bicycle park, with 218 spaces, will be built underneath the building. In addition to offices, the building will also house a café along with other services and retail space. Trees will be planted along Gonsiori tänav, and the building will be set back from Laikmaa tänav, leaving space for a small, green, urban square.

Estconde Invest also owns the adjacent City Plaza commercial building.

The architectural design for the new City Plaza 2 building, which is expected to be completed by 2026, was created by Alver Architects.

Prior to its demolition in 2010, the site was previously occupied by the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) building. A new academy of arts building had originally been earmarked for site, however its construction was delayed due to opposition from neighbors. The academy later sold the plot to City Plaza for €6.9 million and relocated to Kalamaja instead.

