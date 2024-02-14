X

Piles of paving stones sat for months in central Tallinn ahead of renovations

News
Pending road works in the area of Gonsiori tänav and Maneeži tänav area of Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Due to the winter break in construction work, piles of paving stones have been left standing at the intersection of Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav and Maneeži tänav. Although there are other areas in the capital, where construction material has also been left standing, the amount in this area is particularly striking.

"Due to the winter weather conditions, road construction works are currently on a technical pause," said Heigo Jänes, deputy head of Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"This is a normal part of the construction process, especially for longer-term projects. However, weather permitting, certain works will also take place on site during the winter, such as the installation of tram contact networks, traffic lights and street lighting. However, large-scale construction is more likely to start again in March," said Jänes.

Asked by ERR whether the construction material at the intersection of Gonsiori tänav and Maneeži tänav would be left there for the whole winter, Tallinn City Government did not reply.

In mid-November, the city began work on the asphalting of the Gonsiori tänav and Reimani tänav intersection. The work was completed in early December with the opening of the exit for cars from Reimani tänav to Gonsiori tänav. The work still in progress in the area mainly causes obstructions for pedestrians.

Major construction works in Tallinn city center began in March 2023,with several of the city's main thoroughfares impacted for months. For the most part, this was concluded in November. Despite the lengthy reconstruction period, which caused disruption for both residents and visitors to Tallinn, almost a year on, the works in the city center are yet to be completed.

Editor: Michael Cole

