New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

News
A high-rise building planned for Tartu maantee 15 in Tallinn.
Source: Novira Capital
News

A 16-story residential and commercial building, is set to be constructed in the next two years on Tallinn's Tartu maantee.

"We began preparatory work already in the summer of 2023, when archaeological excavations were carried out on the property at Tartu maantee 15. We are planning to start construction in May this year. The construction should take 20 months, with completion planned for the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026," Novira's sales manager Gerli Valgma told ERR. 

According to Valgma, once completed building, the 16-story building's total floor area will be 18,600 square meters.

Source: Novira Capital

"It will be a multi-functional building with apartments, accommodation unit and guest apartments, as well as commercial and retail space," Valgma explained.

Parking for future residents and users of the building has been partly on two underground floors and partly on the ground floor.

According to the current plans, vehicles will access the building from Tartu maantee, via the same access point as the property's current temporary parking lot, Valgma said. "There will be no reorganization of the traffic scheme once the building is completed," she added.

Source: Novira Capital

Editor: Michael Cole

