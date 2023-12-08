Kapitel acquires full stake in Viru Keskus shopping mall

News
Viru Keskus.
Viru Keskus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Baltic real estate group Kapitel will be acquiring Pontos Group's 72-percent stake in the Viru Keskus mall in Tallinn together with Tristafan and a financial investor.

The deal, which was signed Friday, will enter into force in the coming months, depending on the meeting of preconditions and approval from the Estonian Competition Authority, Kapitel said. The sides will not be disclosing the volume of the transaction.

"We have been developing Viru Keskus with Pontos since its opening in 2004. Buying their majority stake is the next logical step for us. We will continue developing the mall with our long-time partner Tristafan and will be bringing a financial investor on board at a later date. The professional team at Viru Keskus will remain in place under executive manager Gertti Kogermann," said Taavi Ojala, CEO of Kapitel and a member of the board of Viru Keskus.

A multiyear renovation project was concluded in May of this year, which saw 86 shops and 90 percent of the shopping center's floor area refreshed. Viru Keskus invested over €20 million in the project, while tenants added €15 million for sprucing up their shops. Ojala said that the area around the mall will also be refreshed in the near future, in connection with work to renovate tram lines and streets in the area.

Gertti Kogermann said that the change of ownership will have no effect on tenants and customers.

Viru Keskus, lying on 32,000 square meters and sporting 29,500 square meters of rental space, saw 13.1 million visitors in 2022. The total turnover of its tenants came to €128 million.

Kapitel that already has a 28-percent stake in Viru Keskus is one of the largest real estate groups in the Baltics and manages over 270,000 square meters of rental space. It has stakes in four shopping malls in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn and five office buildings in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius and Prague. The company owns the Nordic Hotel Forum and a part of Tallink City Hotel in Tallinn. Kapitel is also the developer of the Arter quarter in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

Universal service electricity price scheme to be scrapped in May

17:02

Three Estonian swimmers through to Friday's European championships finals

16:31

Kapitel acquires full stake in Viru Keskus shopping mall

15:55

Court finds permits to oil cormorant eggs illegal

15:23

Interior minister's car windows smashed in apparent act of vandalism

15:09

Riigikogu passes 2024 state budget

14:43

October storm resulted in €3.5 million worth of insurance claims

14:11

UK government minister thanks Tapa-based British Army troops for their service

13:33

Parempoolsed to run full list at next year's European Parliament election

12:47

President refuses to promulgate a law due to rules of proceedings violation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

07.12

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

07:49

Estonian government to seek compromise over hate speech law

10:57

ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: