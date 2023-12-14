Developer wants to erect two high-rises on Stockmann plot in Tallinn

Real estate developer Maakri Holding AS has requested a detailed plan for a new city square and two high-rise buildings between the streets of Liivalaia, Rävala and Maakri where the Stockmann mall is currently situated in Tallinn. The project is dubbed Maakri 2.0.

According to the developer's plans, the area will be more closely integrated with the adjacent streets through pedestrian pathways within the district and a new city square. The planned residential and commercial spaces will be accommodated in two high-rise buildings and a connecting building complex, to be completed in several stages.

Sten Pisang, board member of Maakri Holding AS, mentioned that the Maakri district has undergone significant changes in recent years, but the convenience of movement for city residents in this area still needs attention. In the future, there is a desire to better connect the businesses in the district with the street level and create more space for movement with taller buildings, while also planning to allocate 15 percent of the plot for green spaces.

In the first phase of development, a new city square and the first high-rise will be built on the site of the current parking garage. The second stage allows for the possible reconstruction of the Stockmann department store into a modern business center, complete with associated retail and office spaces. It also aims to create a pedestrian destination between Maakri tänav and Lastekodu tänav. The plan preserves a two-story brick industrial building from the 19th century, currently housing the Workland co-working center, and a historic chimney on Liivalaia tänav.

Alongside updating the detailed plan for the property, the property owner is also currently enhancing the existing building. Pisang explained that in addition to the development works of the shopping center, a major renovation is being undertaken on the fifth floor of Stockmann, in collaboration with Medicum, to create a medical cluster there.

Before initiating the detailed plan for the Maakri district property, the developer organized an international architectural competition to find the best urban and volumetric solution for the property.

The architectural competition's first place was shared between two designs. The design "Delta Steer," submitted by Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid (architects Ott Kadarik, Mihkel Tüür, Marleen Stokkeby, Kaarel Künnap, Aleksandr Špakovm, Linda Li Arro, and Mats Põllumaa) was declared a winner. Also winning was the design "Flow," submitted by Arhitekt 11 (architects Joanna Kordemets, Sander Aas, Aaron Renser, Illimar Truverk, and Janar Toomesso).

Maakri 2.0 vision. Source: Maakri Holding

