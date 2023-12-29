Tallinn approves Tõnismäe State High School detailed plan

The Tallinn City Government last week established a detailed plan for the area along Endla tänav, near the National Library at Tõnismägi, which includes an option to construct a new building for a state high school.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor, Madle Lippus, mentioned that the approved plan offers three different options. "The first option allows for the construction of a new building for the state high school on Endla tänav in central Tallinn. Should there be a decision against building a modern school at this location, the detailed plan permits the construction of residential, commercial, and office buildings," she stated.

For the state high school, the plan permits a building up to five stories high. If the gymnasium project does not materialize, the plan allows for constructing buildings up to seven stories high.

The state high school would be built based on the winning design "Stack" by Arhitekt11/Lunden Architecture. Architectural contests have also been conducted for the other variants.

Access to the property is planned from Lõkke tänav. All three options include a plan for expanding the sidewalk along Endla tänav within the planned area.

The detailed plan for the properties at Endla 13, Lõkke 3a, and Lõkke 5 was prepared by ConArte OÜ.

