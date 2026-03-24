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Lasnamäe State High School in Tallinn targets 2030 opening

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Render of the winning design for Tõnismäe State High School included in the zoning application for Lasnamäe State High School.
Render of the winning design for Tõnismäe State High School included in the zoning application for Lasnamäe State High School. Source: Arhitekt11/Lunden Architecture
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Tallinn is one step closer to a major new school as the city greenlit initiating zoning planning for Lasnamäe State High School, slated to open in 2030.

The city government approved and sent to Tallinn City Council a proposal to initiate zoning planning for Lasnamäe State High School on Mustakivi tee.

The project, led by state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), will mark the capital's fourth state high school.

The school will be located in the vicinity of the Tähesaju City shopping area, Tondiraba Park and a former Estonian Maritime Academy dormitory that has since been converted into housing.

RKAS project director Raivo Toom said the goal is for the school to open its doors by 2030.

"This assumes the zoning plan is approved by the first quarter of 2028," he said, noting that construction could then begin in the third quarter of that year.

An architectural competition is already in the works for the school's design, Toom added.

Tõnismäe school still awaiting construction

Like the state high schools in Mustamäe and Pelgulinn, the Lasnamäe school is planned to accommodate up to 1,080 students.

Tõnismäe State High School is currently in temporary facilities as it awaits construction of its new building on Endla tänav, next to the National Library of Estonia.

Work is expected to begin within two years, with students moving in by 2030.  

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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