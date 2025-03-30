Tallinn planning to build new schools as population grows

Due to population growth, the Tallinn city government is planning to build new schools, with priority given to the construction of new basic schools in the city districts of Põhja-Tallinn, Lasnamäe and Haabersti.

In planning its education network, Tallinn is relying on population forecasts prepared by demographers at the University of Tartu, which project that the capital's population will continue to grow — driven by immigration — for at least the next 15 years. The largest influx of residents in the near future is expected in Põhja-Tallinn, the City Center (Kesklinn) and Haabersti. The planned new basic schools aim to alleviate the shortage of student places in these districts.

A study completed in 2023 by human geographers at the University of Tartu shows that over the next 15 years, population growth will be fastest in three areas of Tallinn: the City Center, Haabersti and Põhja-Tallinn. The city's school network is being developed in line with these forecasts. Deputy Mayor for Education Aleksei Jašin said that Põhja-Tallinn is currently experiencing the most acute shortage of school places.

This September, Põhjatähe Basic School will open its doors in Põhja-Tallinn. The building at Karjamaa 18, which is being reconstructed into a school, has already reached its topping-out milestone and will be ready this fall to accommodate 648 students. The school will initially open for lower grades and will gradually expand into a full basic school.

"Its location is exactly right. If we look around, there's very active construction underway in the Manufaktuuri, Krulli and Volta quarters. In the near future, we'll also be talking about the Hundipea development, which is very close by. This educational institution is forward-looking and addresses the growth of Põhja-Tallinn," Jašin said.

In four years, in September 2029, a new basic school is planned to open on Martsa tänav in Lasnamäe. According to Jašin, the school would have four parallel classes per grade and accommodate 850 students.

"This investment and the new school are eagerly awaited by six schools in Lasnamäe that currently rely on temporary modular classrooms to deal with space shortages. At the same time, several Lasnamäe schools are still operating in two shifts," he noted.

The new school will be located near the border of Lasnamäe and Pirita-Kose and could also serve children from the Pirita-Kose area. The city government is currently preparing to launch an architectural competition for the Martsa tänav school.

A recently approved detailed spatial plan in the Pikaliiva area of Haabersti also includes provisions for a new basic school and other educational institutions.

"There is a dire need there as well for both kindergarten and school places. Many people have moved into Pikaliiva, Kakumäe and even Harku Municipality. We hope to approve the detailed plan this year, which would allow us to move forward with an architectural competition, as Tallinn organizes one for all completely new buildings," the deputy mayor explained.

According to Jašin, forecasts show that Tallinn's population will continue to grow steadily over the next 15 years, reaching around 500,000 by 2040. While the fastest growth is expected in the City Center, Haabersti and Põhja-Tallinn, there are districts where the population is projected to either decline or remain stable.

"This means that in some cases, a kindergarten — or possibly the upper secondary (high school) level of a school — may have to be closed in the coming decade," Jašin said.

