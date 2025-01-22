Manuela Pihlap: Põhja-Tallinn does not need an apartment-building boom

Põhja-Tallinn does not need a rush of development projects where one window ends up facing another, but rather balanced development that creates a city where leisure time can also be enjoyed, writes Manuela Pihlap.

ERR recently wrote about the new Põhja-Tallinn comprehensive plan. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what matters is whether current Põhja-Tallinn residents find it appealing and how the expected addition of 40,000 residents would make life better for existing inhabitants. Where will this new population — equivalent to the size of the city of Pärnu — fit without causing chaos?

It's true that there is immense pressure for growth, but this is not something to necessarily celebrate or accelerate. Judging by comments from Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) and her colleague Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), the goal seems to be to continuously speed up residential development and build new apartments at an increasingly rapid pace.

"The greater the supply on the market, the stronger the price competition," Pere argues. While developers shouldn't be criticized for seeking profits — after all, that's the nature of business — it is the responsibility of public authorities to ensure that development doesn't become lopsided.

I admit that dense cities have their charm, but such density must not come at the expense of quality of life. If Põhja-Tallinn aims for population density comparable to that of Gaza, it will lose the qualities that make it desirable and beloved in the first place.

Yes, there are undoubtedly many people who would like to live in Põhja-Tallinn and developers eager to keep building, given the high price per square meter. However, one must ask what will remain of the district and its living environment under such pressure. Even now, Põhja-Tallinn only has a few exit routes, which are quite congested during peak hours.

There is growing local opposition to the construction of an additional tramline, largely due to concerns about increased noise. This opposition has likely been fueled by the apparent failure to deliver on earlier promises of better information and public engagement. The idea that everyone will suddenly abandon cars in favor of walking or cycling is not realistic. While these modes of transportation may increase in popularity, car use will remain dominant. And if buses are stuck in traffic alongside cars, it hardly promotes the advantages of public transport.

When people move into the area, they don't just come to sleep. They need kindergartens, schools, sports facilities and activity centers. However, we hear little about new sports facilities or other opportunities for physical activity. On the contrary, I recall Deputy Mayor Lippus opposing the construction of a stadium in the district. There has, however, been great enthusiasm for giving developers as much freedom as possible to build more and more residential spaces.

As a result, the current plans for the freight terminal area primarily focus on apartments, even though there would be ample space for a full-size stadium or other sports facilities.

If opportunities for sports and leisure activities are not sufficiently developed — as signs from the comprehensive plan suggest — it will lead to increased traffic to other districts. People will drive to gyms and activities elsewhere, adding to peak-hour traffic that better planning could have avoided.

Põhja-Tallinn does not need a flurry of rushed apartment developments where windows end up facing each other but rather balanced development that fosters a city where leisure time can also be enjoyed. Unfortunately, sports facilities have been relegated to the background in the new development plan and increased traffic congestion and disregard for local residents' desires are becoming the norm. This is why I would approach the comprehensive plan with great caution and believe it needs significant improvements.

Finally, Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere has suggested that former Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) somehow micromanaged the comprehensive plan. This is untrue and Pere cannot have any information to support such a claim. The comprehensive plan was primarily led by the city's strategy center and its specialists.

