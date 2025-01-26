Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

Apartment associations in Ida-Viru County are seeking solutions for apartments abandoned by Russian residents. Well-maintained apartments can be sold through court proceedings, but there is little to be done with dilapidated properties.

The issue of properties owned by Russian residents worsened after the start of the war in Ukraine. Due to sanctions and visa restrictions, they could no longer maintain their apartments in Estonia or pay bills.

Apartment associations faced significant difficulties with abandoned properties, as they had no means to collect debts across borders or sell the apartments to cover unpaid dues.

The situation has since changed and associations can now seek solutions through the courts.

"As soon as Estonian courts see that the apartment owner is a Russian resident, they either transfer management of the property to the apartment association or, if the need for a sale is demonstrated, the association can sell the apartment," explained Sarkista Devosjan, chairman of several apartment associations in Kiviõli.

Raissa Vares, chairwoman of the Association of Apartment Association Leaders in Kohtla-Järve, acknowledges that progress has been made, but it takes at least six months from a court decision to a sale, and even then, selling the apartment is not guaranteed.

"In most cases, these apartments are uninhabitable and there's nothing to be done with them. It's also clear that the association won't invest its own funds to renovate the apartment only to sell it later," Vares noted.

She added that associations are constantly addressing issues related to properties owned by Russian residents and have managed to free themselves from debt-laden apartments. However, success often depends on luck.

"For example, I have one case where we had a tenant in the apartment, but now we'll have to sell it. It's a one-room apartment on the fourth floor — who knows... We'll see," said Vares.

