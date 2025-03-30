X!

Apartment associations struggling to add shelters to buildings in Estonia

A model emergency shelter constructed under an apartment building in Tartu.
A model emergency shelter constructed under an apartment building in Tartu. Source: Estonian Rescue Board
Associations say they have limited options and already face many obligations, with building insulation being their top priority.

There are currently 12 apartment associations in Tallinn that have converted their basements into shelters. However, many more are still grappling with the question of how to do so when they lack funding — and, in many cases, the physical means. Numerous apartment buildings housing 600 to 700 residents have no basements at all. For example, in Lasnamäe, the ground floors of several high-rise buildings are occupied by commercial spaces, which do not qualify as basements.

Several associations say they are facing far more critical issues that require attention. The main concerns are energy efficiency and accessibility — but not only those.

"A balcony audit showed that we need to replace, remove or repair panels, and we're adding balcony renovation to the agenda for the general meeting," said Marika Mändmaa, head of an apartment association.

The first model shelter for apartment associations was opened in Tallinn on Friday, but according to Ülar Haug, who chairs four different associations, the process has taken far too long. He also noted that the entire creation process has been made unnecessarily complicated.

"The regulations are killing us — our initiative, our entrepreneurial spirit, everything. That's been increasing in recent years, and for apartment buildings, having support measures in place is crucial," Haug said.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hopes to launch a support measure this summer that would allow the city to reimburse half the costs for apartment associations. Meanwhile, a draft bill is being prepared in the Riigikogu that would make it mandatory for apartment buildings to have a shelter.

"Most likely, by the end of the decade, this will become a legal requirement, meaning apartment associations probably won't have the option to simply ignore it," Ossinovski said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Maro Tooming

