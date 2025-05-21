Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's capital cities have joined forces in a new network aimed at boosting civil defense and emergency preparedness, with a focus on coordinated sheltering, evacuation planning and ensuring the continuity of essential services.

Representatives of Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, officially launching the new network and marking the beginning of deeper cooperation in civil protection and crisis response. The goal is to strengthen regional preparedness through closer coordination and joint planning between the three cities.

"The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that in times of crisis, the response must come not only from the state, but also from cities," Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said according to a press release.

"Local governments are responsible for delivering the majority of essential services, and ensuring their continuity — such as in education and social support — during prolonged emergencies is critical," he added. "Effective crisis management requires a systematic approach and regular training exercises."

Tallinn is preparing to roll out a new support measure focused on increasing the crisis resilience of apartment associations. This builds on existing efforts such as the city's designated evacuation sites and resilience centers.

Riga deputy mayor: Baltic cooperation sends strong signal

Vilnius, meanwhile, has adopted a municipal defense policy plan with two key goals: supporting national defense and strengthening civil protection.

"Vilnius' protection is one of our administration priorities," said Deputy Mayor Andrius Grigonis.

The Lithuanian capital's initiatives include a countermobility equipment park, drone training zones and a universal evacuation plan scalable from individual buildings to entire city districts. The city has also inventoried thousands of underground premises and is investing more than €2 million to improve them.

Riga is likewise planning major upgrades, with nearly €7 million in EU-backed investments earmarked for developing shelter spaces in residential buildings in the Latvian capital.

"Close Baltic cooperation and efficient investments in civil defense send a strong signal to our enemy that we will not be an easy target," said Riga Deputy Mayor Linda Ozola emphasized.

"An important part in this is also self-confidence and a general sense of security, which begins with knowing that your community, city and country are ready — and that you, as an individual, also have the knowledge and tools to stay strong during difficult times," she added.

Riga Deputy Mayor Linda Ozola, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Vilnius Deputy Mayor Andrius Grigonis signed the memorandum of understanding on Tuesday. May 20, 2025. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

