X!

More than quarter of sirens fail in Estonia's first major emergency alert test

News
The Rescue Board measured warning siren sound levels in Tartu during Wednesday's nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system, May 14, 2025.
The Rescue Board measured warning siren sound levels in Tartu during Wednesday's nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system, May 14, 2025. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

For the first time, emergency sirens in 22 urban areas across Estonia were activated Wednesday as part of a nationwide test of the country's public warning system. However, only 72 percent of the sirens sounded — and 10 percent of those with a delay — and were quieter overall than expected, the Ministry of the Interior said Thursday.

Sirens were partially triggered in Haapsalu, Paldiski, Maardu, Narva, Pärnu, Rakvere, Kuressaare, Saku, Tallinn, Tapa, Tartu, Valga and Viljandi.

Meanwhile, in Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Luunja Municipality, Põlva, Laagri and Saue, the emergency sirens failed to activate altogether.

Timo Tammemäe, a product owner at the IT and Development Center of the Ministry of the Interior (SMIT), confirmed that 72 percent of all sirens were activated successfully or with only a minor delay.

"The exact reasons why some sirens didn't go off are still being investigated," Tammemäe said, adding that it's highly likely that software-related bottlenecks are to blame. "We are continuing a thorough analysis, and will begin resolving possible problem areas as a priority starting this week."

The Rescue Board has also received feedback that the sirens were not loud enough and could not be heard from far away, and that some emitted crackling sounds.

"We're aware of the crackling, and the cause is still under investigation," Tammemäe acknowledged. "As for the volume, we can currently say that the sound level was at 72 percent of maximum volume. This was due to an automatic volume adjustment in the system software that occurred when the sound file was changed."

He added that the emergency sirens were initially planned to be tested at 90 percent volume on Wednesday.

"We apologize to everyone who had hoped to hear how the emergency sirens would actually sound in their town or area," said Tammemäe.

Large-scale test key to improvements

The SMIT official noted that Wednesday afternoon's test marked the very first time Estonia's entire public warning system was activated simultaneously.

"Of course, it's unfortunate we also ended up encountering some difficult lessons during the first run, but a test of this scale was vital," he explained. "We identified critical areas for improvement to ensure the system's reliability in an actual crisis. These types of exercises are absolutely necessary so that we're prepared in case of a real crisis."

Together with the Rescue Board and other partners, SMIT will evaluate the functioning of both the system's individual components and overall operation over the coming weeks. Critical improvements and development work are already underway.

Established over the past few years, Estonia's public warning system consists of several different channels and solutions, with the main elements including mobile apps, alerts on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) channels, a nationwide emergency siren network as well as area-specific SMS emergency alerts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

19:07

Estonian court upholds decision to withhold funding from Moscow-linked church

18:55

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition opens in Tallinn

18:44

Convoy of 34 vehicles to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine

18:10

Tallinn's Kalamaja Days taking place this weekend

17:37

Estonia not planning on raising 60-year age limit for reservists

17:05

Former justice chancellor: License plate cameras handling reminiscent of Trump

16:34

Ida-Viru rescue exercise on choppy seas puts participants to the test

16:13

Locals to open home cafés this Saturday as Tartu celebrates Karlova Days Updated

16:01

Kristian Jaani: Estonia needs a leap in traffic safety

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

00:10

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

14.05

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

14:03

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

11:25

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

09:57

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo