What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

On Wednesday (May 14) at 3 p.m., Estonia's public warning system will be tested nationwide for the first time. What will happen during this time and how should you prepare?

The Rescue Board and EDF – the EE-ALARM test is taking place as part of Exercise Hedgehog (Siil) – stress no real-life emergency will be simulated, and there is no actual threat to the public.

When the national public warning is activated, people will receive test messages through various channels: via mobile applications "Ole valmis!" and "Eesti app", SMS alerts to mobile phones, text crawlers on the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) TV channels ETV and ETV+, as well as on the err.ee website and "ERR Uudised" mobile app.

In addition, sirens will sound in 22 locations across Estonia.

Whenever the public warning system is initiated, additional information is made available on the website kriis.ee and through the state helpline 1247. Instructions are also provided to media outlets and published on the government's official social media channels.

Commander of the Estonian Air Force Brigadier General Toomas Susi said an effective public warning system is based on practice.

"In the event of a potential air threat, every second counts. Only through training can we ensure that the systems work and that warnings reach all the people in the right time," he said.

The "Ole valmis!" (Be prepared!) app. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

What exactly will happen on May 14?

You will receive two SMS messages.

1. Pre-notification at 11 a.m:

"Estonian Defence Forces: Public warning system test today, May 14 at 15:00 incl activation of sirens. No real danger! Info: kriis.ee or +372 600 1247"

2. Public warning alert at 3 p.m., along with information that the sirens will sound:

"Estonian Defence Forces: Public warning system test. Sirens will sound on May 14 at 15:00. No real danger! Info: kriis.ee or 1247. Feedback kriis.ee."

For Estonian SIM card users, the sender will appear as EE-ALARM; for foreign SIM cards, the sender will be +372 5950 0000. The message will also include a feedback link.

In larger towns and cities, you may hear sirens sounding at 3 p.m.. The siren signal consists of a one-minute rising and falling tone, repeated at least three times with 30-second pauses. In total, the siren will sound for approximately 4 minutes. Listen to the siren sound.

You will receive an app notification if you have the "Ole valmis!" or "Eesti app" mobile applications installed.

You may see a text crawlers on TV channels ETV and ETV+, on the err.ee website, and in the "ERR Uudised" mobile app.

A map of cities and towns with sirens across Estonia. Source: Rescue Board

How to prepare for 14 May?

Download the mobile apps "Ole valmis!" and/or "Eesti app" to your phone. Make sure you've allowed the app to send notifications. Help your family members set this up if needed.

Check your language preference with your mobile operator. Warnings will be sent in three languages (Estonian, Russian and English). If you've selected a preference in advance, you will receive alerts in that language only. Instructions for updating language settings are available on each operator's website.

Spread the word: talk to your family and loved ones to ensure that they're aware of the test and have everything set up.

Between May 10–20, the EDF and the Women's Voluntary Defence Organisation will run additional air threat detection exercises via the "Ole valmis!" app. More information is available in the app and on the Women's Defense website.

Take a moment to review crisis preparedness guidelines or through the "Ole valmis!" app.

Do I need to prepare specially for the public warning test?

Just go about your normal day.

Remind your family, especially children and elderly relatives, that this is a test only, not a real emergency.

Check whether you received the test notification via the "Ole valmis!" or "Eesti app" apps.

Check if the SMS alert arrived in your preferred language.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!