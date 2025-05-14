Leave your feedback on the emergency alarm warning system test

On Wednesday (May 14), Estonia tested its nationwide emergency alarm system for the first time. The government is now requesting feedback about how residents found the exercise.

Did you hear the sirens? Where were you at the time of the test? Did your messages arrive late or in the wrong language? The state wants to know.

You can leave feedback here on the kriis.ee website in Estonian, Russian or English.

As the picture below shows, English is at the bottom of the list.

The feedback form on kriis.ee Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

