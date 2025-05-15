Feuilleton: Seven tales of the emergency warning system test

On Wednesday, Estonia tested its emergency alert sirens and sent out test messages to the public. We bring you the stories of seven Estonians — whether the alerts reached them or not, and what they did (or didn't do) when they did (or didn't) receive them.

Raitz, 21

Did you hear the warning sirens?

Not on the day itself — didn't have time. But I'll catch up over the weekend. The replay option is a godsend! I go jogging on Saturdays and usually listen to podcasts, so I'll just throw the sirens in the mix. Before the internet, things were a real pain — waiting around for the next newspaper to find out what that noise was about. Technology's made life a hundred times more convenient.

What if the enemy invades? What then?

I don't know... maybe they could do a podcast or something? I don't have time during work hours. I'll listen on Saturday, during my run.

Mati, 72

You live in the countryside — probably didn't hear the sirens out there?

We don't even need sirens out here. My neighbor's got this special cow that starts mooing whenever there's danger. Good old Bessie — she's never let us down. She even alerts us when coffee prices go up at the store. Or when the Riigikogu hikes taxes to give themselves a raise. Or when the government cooks up some new mess. Basically, the moment things go sideways, she lets out a bellow loud enough to echo through the whole village.

Sounds like a pretty useful animal.

Useful or not, she hasn't shut up for the last two or three years — moos 24/7.

When does she eat, then?

Hell if I know — that's a good question!

Eeva, 38

You live in central Tallinn — surely you heard the emergency sirens?

Come again?

DID YOU HEAR THE SIRENS?

Oh yes, I've been hearing them for years now — five, maybe six years straight.

WHAT DO YOU THINK IS CAUSING THAT?

Chemical clouds, probably. Or maybe it's the 5G. Could be the wind turbines.

BUT THERE AREN'T ANY WIND TURBINES IN TALLINN.

That's what you think. Things aren't as simple as they seem.

Leena, 52

Sounds like the emergency siren test didn't go so well for you?

Not exactly. The moment the siren went off, I opened the window — and opened fire.

Did anyone get hit?

Not this time. But hey, it was just a test.

So what will you do once you're out of holding?

Head home, open the window, and...

...open fire again?

You bet your ass.

Rando, 49

What did you do when you heard the emergency siren?

What do you think? Bolted to the harbor, fired up the motorboat and zipped off to sea.

Why the rush?

I haven't been to Sweden in a while — wanted to check out the Vasa ship. I'm big into maritime history. But then the message came through that it was just a test, so I turned around and headed back to the dock.

But what if it hadn't been a test?

Then I'd finally get to see the Vasa. I'm ready to set sail anytime — count on me.

Mihkel, 33

Did you get the emergency alert messages on Wednesday?

Oh, I got them all right. 2:03 p.m., 2:39, 3:15, 3:17, 4:48 and then another one at 9:03 p.m. That last one said, "The Government of the Republic asks: stay home, do not give in to provocations! – Gov't of Estonia."

That's an old message.

How would I know? I stayed home, just in case.

And what did you do at home?

Didn't give in to provocations.

Mari, 68

Did you get the emergency alert SMS?

No, not an SMS — but I did get a message on Messenger.

What did it say?

It said: "Hello, I am Prime Minister Kristel Mihal. Estonia is going through very difficult times and we must raise our defense spending. Please transfer me €100 so Estonia can be protected."

That doesn't sound legit.

I thought the same — there's all kinds of weirdos on the internet. So I asked, "How do I know you're really the prime minister?"

And what did they say?

"Ooooo-wooooo-eeeeee-oooooo-wooooooo!" — just like a siren. Pretty convincing, right?

I guess so. Did you send the hundred euros?

I'm a patriot. Of course I did.

