Estonia to start trialing smartphone 'pocket sirens' in summer

Smartphone.
Smartphone. Source: DrMedYourRasenn / Pixabay
Estonia is this summer to start trialing new pocket siren tech which would alert a mobile phone user to major threats by using the phone's sound, light, and vibration features, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The alert would take place even if the user's mobile network is down, or if their phone is set to silent mode, and will also be faster than the mass SMS method currently used.

Kadi Luht-Kallas, adviser at the Ministry of the Interior and project manager for the pocket siren tech, said: "With this kind of solution, we're talking about it reaching everyone, very quickly. If we compare it with SMS, which involves sending messages one-by-one to all numbers in the system — even though this is done automatically and on a mass scale — then this solution works so that everyone within the coverage area, in the danger zone, receives it instantly, and automatically."

SMS alerts can be delayed or inaccurate, since they depend on the density of the mobile mast network. Notifications can also simply be missed if the phone isn't in present use, or a phone's settings are set to mute SMS notification.
Kristo Kaasan, technology and IT director at mast operator Levira, said: "This is based on 5G media broadcasting technology — similar to how television and radio signals reach your home, radio, or TV — and now there is a new solution for this signal to reach everyone simultaneously, from Levira's tall, high-resilience masts directly to mobile phones."

The solution will be trialed this summer, while at first only a few phones will sound, since the relevant radio frequency has not yet been activated generally across Estonian phones and the service requires categorization, Luht-Kallas said.

"We are talking about a technology where media broadcasting and mobile communication converge; and we have quite significant questions about which category this kind of emergency alert transmission would actually fall into — since there are separate frequencies assigned for media broadcasting and separately for mobile communication, but emergency alerts concern both aspects," the interior ministry advisor said.

The pocket siren will be used only in situations where people are expected to respond immediately, such as in the case of an accident involving hazardous chemicals, or a military action like an airstrike.

The sound alert will always be accompanied by specific instructions on what to do.

Since Estonia is still in the process of fully creating its emergency notification system, public awareness of what to do in emergency situations is currently very low.

Argo Kerb, head of the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) communications department, said: "The most important thing people need to know is that if there's a crisis and you receive an emergency alert — via SMS, app notification, or you hear sirens — the first thing to do is follow the instructions. And if you hear sirens, take shelter first, and only then look for additional information."

Full roll-out of the phone-activated siren is still some time off, though on May 14, all existing fixed outdoor emergency sirens in Estonia — currently located in 22 places — will be activated together, for the first time.

SMS notifications will be sent in tandem, while the test run will also be announced on TV, radio, and via the Eesti.ee and the "Ole valmis!" ("Be prepared!") apps.

This comes as part of the large-scale military exercise Siil, taking place next month.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

