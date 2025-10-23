Eesti.ee app to re-test emergency alert notification feature

On Tuesday (October 28) at 11:30 a.m., a nationwide test of emergency notifications via mobile apps will take place to assess the functionality of the apps as part of the national emergency notification system.

In cooperation with the Rescue Board, test alerts will be sent through the state Eesti.ee and "Ole valmis!" apps.

The Information System Authority (RIA) said a person will receive the emergency alert if they have downloaded the app and enabled notifications. An internet connection is required for the app to function.

The emergency notification feature is located in the "Civil Protection" (Elanikkonnakaitse) services section of the Estonian app.

To configure alerts, open the user icon in the top right corner of the app menu, then go to "Settings" and select "Emergency Alert Settings."

You can choose whether to receive alerts for all counties or for selected counties. Alerts are available both when logged in and in guest mode (if you selected "Continue as guest" on the home screen).

Taavi Ploompuu, RIA's deputy director general for state information systems, said: "Emergency notifications need to be tested from time to time to see how the information reaches users and what conclusions can be drawn from it. The test gives people experience in how an alert reaches their device and provides us with valuable feedback on the system's functionality. It also allows users to check whether notifications are enabled on their devices. This time, the focus is on ensuring the alerts reach as many app users as possible."

Download the app for Apple devices.

Download the app for Android devices.

The app is available in Estonian and English.

More information about the emergency alert test can be found at kriis.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!