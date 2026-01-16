State app's identity verification function struggles to attract users

An identification verification feature added to the state Eesti.ee app last year has so far seen little uptake.

Its adoption is voluntary, and so far only two state agencies recognize the function as a valid ID verification method.

Supermarkets, too, cannot yet use the feature for verifying ID in the case of alcohol, tobacco, energy drinks and other age-restricted products, though some nightclubs and other venues have been able to make use of the new tech.

A Information System Authority (RIA) spokesperson said it would take time for the feature's use to be widespread.

The verification function allows ID checks via smartphone and was launched in the Estonian state app in July last year. By that point, the app's development had cost €850,000.

At the same time RIA is expected this year to complete a function for usage scenarios between legal and private persons, in other words, institution–private individual services.

Kai Kallas, head of the personal state department with RIA, said the universal solution currently in use allows identity verification via the Eesti app only between private individuals.

"This means that a person can securely show another person their valid ID card or passport details using a unique QR code generated via the Eesti app. The other person (for example, a seller or service clerk) can scan this QR code to verify the authenticity of the personal data," Kallas said.

At present, therefore, a digital document can be checked outside the public sector only by private individuals. This means that even if a grocery store wanted to check a document shown in the state app at the checkout, legally it would not be the grocery store as a legal entity performing the check, but the cashier as a private individual.

In practice the identity verification function is used only at two state bodies' facilities: The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) and the more specialized Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA).

Not usable for supermarket ID checks yet

Supermarkets have not yet adopted the feature; Mariann Järvela, communications manager at Selver, said her chain does not recognize the digital document as official, citing security concerns.

"The cashier has no control over the authentication process: Only a visual display is presented, which can technically be manipulated. Unlike Smart-ID or Mobile-ID authentication, merely showing a display does not ensure the reliability of the data," Järvela noted.

Jelena Litvinovitš, sales and business operations manager at competitor Rimi, said the supermarket lacks the technical solution to support the feature, and introducing it would require a longer preparation period, testing plus staff training.

Ultimately the app is voluntary, meaning Rimi cannot recognize it; they conduct age checks via the SMART-ID app or via a physical ID card/drivers' license check.

"Using the identity verification function of the Eesti app is voluntary for both users and service providers. Since this is still a relatively new solution, it may take time for service providers to adopt it and adapt their processes. Therefore, we recommend initially also carrying a physical document," Kallas added.

The system does lend itself more to nightclub face control, however – since this can utilize a private individual checking another private individual model, if desired.

Inger-Helene Värat, managing director of the SUHE bar in Tallinn, said that a guest only needs to log into the app and show the document and data visible there.

Libraries meanwhile scan a barcode via a user's smartphone to verify ID. Two private sector medical companies RIA says use the new feature, Fertilitas and Confido, in fact either use a similar system to the libraries or use document data displayed in the app. In these cases too, identity is not verified.

