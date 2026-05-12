Identity verification in Estonia's state app to become mandatory for agencies in 2028

It will be mandatory for Estonian government agencies to support identity verification in the state app, which only a few organizations currently recognize, starting in 2028, the State Information System Authority said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said last week that in the future, people will be able to verify their identity digitally at institutions using a feature in Estonia's state app.

"Previously, this was not mandatory for institutions. It will become mandatory for government agencies to begin accepting the Eesti app solution when there is a need to verify a person's identity. If you go to Eesti.ee, you can use it there and will no longer need to carry your ID card with you in the future. That's quite reasonable. This requirement for institutions takes effect on March 1, 2028," Michal said.

Use of the state app will remain voluntary for local governments and the private sector, the prime minister added.

The question remains why the deadline set for government agencies is still nearly two years away.

Kai Kallas, head of the personal state department at the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), told ERR that the longer timeline is not related to developing the capability within the state app itself, but rather to the need to give institutions sufficient time to adapt.

"The capability for institutions to verify identity through the state app will already be created this year, but its use will only become mandatory starting in 2028. This means institutions can gradually begin adopting the solution before the requirement takes effect," she said.

RIA does not separately collect statistics on which institutions currently use the state app, but according to the agency, the identity verification solution in the Eesti app is used, for example, by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The solution has also been used for guest registration at several government institutions, including RIA itself, the Riigikogu and the joint or so-called super ministry building," Kallas said.

According to Kallas, the transition period granted to government agencies is necessary because, in addition to creating the technical solution, institutions must adapt their workflows, information systems and service arrangements, while also ensuring staff readiness and secure implementation.

"It is also important that the change happen gradually and smoothly for users, avoiding disruptions to service provision," she said.

The Eesti app allows a person's identity to be verified by comparing the individual with their document data, such as an ID card or passport. Identity verification is carried out solely via QR code.

"It is a secure method that allows the service provider to verify a client's personal data using a temporary QR code," Kallas said.

ERR News reported in January that the identity verification feature added to the Eesti state app last July — which allows people to prove their identity using a smartphone — has seen limited uptake because use of the digital document remains voluntary in the private sector and the app does not offer businesses a convenient identity verification solution.

The Eesti.ee app, Estonia's official state app, launched its updated version on July 7, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

According to RIA, the Eesti app currently has more than 260,000 users, with new downloads added every week. Development of the app itself has taken place in stages.

The total cost of developing the application has been €850,000, of which €800,000 went toward development work, €36,000 toward security testing, €11,000 toward focus group testing and €3,000 toward an accessibility audit, Kallas said.

Further development of the identity verification functionality has been carried out using RIA's in-house resources, she added.

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