Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

Estonia is testing its public warning alarm systems on December 10.
Estonia is testing its public warning alarm systems on December 10.
This Wednesday, December 10, a nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system will take place between 3 p.m. and 3.15 p.m. During the test the siren network will be activated, app notifications will be sent, and a ticker message will be displayed on ERR's TV channels.

Around midday on Wednesday, December 10, a text message (SMS) will be sent to mobile phones with advance information about the test. 

Between 3 p.m. and 3.15 p.m., alerts will be sent via the Eesti app and the "Ole valmis!" mobile application. 

Around 3 p.m. and 3.15 p.m, public warning ticker messages will appear on ERR channels (ETV, ETV+, ERR.ee website and the "ERR News" app). 

Sirens will sound between 3 p.m. and 3.15 p.m.

To receive the messages, notifications must be enabled for the Eesti.ee and "Ole Valmis!" apps on smartphones. The sender of the app notifications and SMS messages will always be EE-ALARM. 

The apps must be updated or set to update automatically. 

According to Viktor Saaremets, deputy director general of the Estonian Rescue Services Agency an important objective of this test is to check improvements made to the siren network and analyse its coverage.

"After the spring test, it became clear that the siren network's control electronics needed extensive replacement, which was carried out at the manufacturer's expense. In addition, following the spring test, the Rescue Service and SMIT selected the optimal warning sound file during polygon tests, which will now be analysed in a real-life environment on December 10. We need to determine whether the current network requires densifcation or reorganization," Saaremets explained.

After the test, feedback can be provided via the website www.kriis.ee. This will help the Rescue Service assess the overall functionality of the system and identify possible shortcomings. 

More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

