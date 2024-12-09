Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

Starting Monday, the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) has launched a mobile app for the eesti.ee state portal, enabling users to access the portal's most popular services directly on their mobile phones. However, the app's functionality as an alternative to physical identification documents is still pending a legislative amendment.

According to Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200), the most critical step in rolling out the app – the amendment to the Identity Documents Act, which would allow the app to function as an official identification document – is expected to reach a government session soon.

"The technical readiness is already there, but as often happens, the IT team completes their work before the legislative process catches up," Pakosta said at a press conference.

While the app was initially planned to launch in Estonian, English and Russian over the summer, it will now be available in Estonian and English. Pakosta noted that a translation tool is in development to accommodate e-residents and other users who wish to access state services in additional languages.

"Once the security testing is completed, the Estonia app will be usable in any language convenient for the user, as the translation tool will translate materials into the desired language," she explained.

Pakosta emphasized that one of the most significant features of Estonia's digital state – something Estonians take for granted – is the data tracker. This feature allows individuals to see who has accessed their information. "This ensures that if someone notices their data has been viewed by a party they have questions about, they can follow up. For instance, they can ask why a particular person accessed their health records and whether that person had a legitimate basis for doing so," she clarified.

"This is what has enabled an unprecedented level of trust between people and the digital state in Estonia on a global scale," Pakosta added.

Taavi Ploompuu, deputy director general for state information systems at the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), said that the use of the state portal on mobile devices has been increasing, and the goal of developing the app was to create an intuitive and user-friendly solution. "Inevitably, the logic of using a computer and a mobile phone differs. When we design services for desktop views, we cannot incorporate the same features that mobile devices can offer," he noted.

The app's development cost €850,000, of which €800,000 went toward development work, €36,000 toward security testing, €11,000 toward focus group testing and €3,000 for an accessibility audit.

The app includes nearly 50 services. Among the most popular are the ability to view personal data and that of minor children, access prescriptions, receive notifications from the state mailbox, view and manage owned or operated vehicles and report public maintenance issues to local governments.

The application can be downloaded for Apple smart devices here and for Android devices here.

--

