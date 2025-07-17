ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

Private companies are not yet willing to accept digital verification with the eesti.ee app, ERR's Marten Hallismaa found this week. The Information System Authority (RIA) said the reluctance is likely due to the recent introduction of the system.

Since July 7, a new feature in the Estonian app allows users to verify their identity directly via smartphone with a digital copy of their ID card or passport.

RIA's website says that, under a draft law on identity documents, identity verification through the app will be given the same legal weight as a physical document.

Although for now the digital solution can officially be used only at private medical companies Fertilitas and Confido, the Pärnu County unemployment office and Tallinn's public libraries, all other businesses can accept it.

The app, which allows the whole eesti.ee online state website to be accessed easily by phone, cost €850,000 to develop.

Shops and bars won't be accepting the mobile ID card variant anytime soon

As an ERR journalist, I figured that if the state has created a way for citizens to live without a physical wallet, it would be silly not to try it out.

Last Friday, I went out with some friends, as young people do. We decided to head to Põhja-Konn bar in Telliskivi.

We walked in together and lined up at the bar. Since we all still look relatively young, and it's common at better quality establishments to check ID to verify age, that's what happened this time as well.

When it was my turn to show ID, I cheerfully pulled up the eesti.ee app and presented the brand-new digital document solution. The bartender confidently responded that, according to the latest police training, bars were advised that only an ID card or passport is acceptable for identity verification — not even a driver's license suffices. I then pulled out my wallet, and the dream of going wallet-free faded into a blue-sky fantasy.

Later, as a journalist, I contacted Põhja-Konn to ask whether they plan to adopt the new digital solution. The bar manager expressed surprise that such a solution even existed and promised to bring it up at the next management meeting. Who knows, maybe next time I'll get my drink without pulling out my wallet.

But the situation is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that, when describing my experience over the phone, the bartender remembered me well. So, it seems verifying identity with the app isn't exactly widespread yet…

No different response can be expected at grocery stores. Representatives from Selver, Coop, and Rimi all confirmed that they do not plan to accept the Estonian app as a form of ID anytime soon.

The main reasons cited were the need for additional staff training and the adoption of new systems to scan barcodes or QR codes on digital documents.

Eesti.ee app. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

So, while the digital ID document is legally equivalent to a physical ID card, no business is required to accept it. It's a catch-22.

Õie-Mari Aasmäe, head of the technology development department at RIA, said the app is a convenience solution.

"We believe the market will regulate itself, after all, service providers do have a strong interest," she added, noting that the current situation likely stems from the system being recently introduced.

Her point was confirmed in a conversation with Veiko Raime, co-owner of the popular Möku bar, who said they use whatever solutions are most convenient for visitors. That means if someone comes to Möku and verifies their age via the Estonian app, they will not get the door slammed in their face.

At the same time, Raime noted that there has been no top-down directive to accept the new form of identity verification. Bar staff are simply handling it on a case-by-case basis.

At present, the state has no legal right to require businesses to accept documents presented via smartphone. It's entirely voluntary, both for users and for businesses. RIA representatives emphasized this multiple times.

"This is clearly a voluntary functionality," explained RIA communications specialist Bret Maria Rikko. "Although in practice, some services that start as optional can become mandatory over time, no such decision has been made regarding the Estonian app." She stressed that people still need to carry a physical document.

But the story does end on a positive note. On Tuesday afternoon, I decided to test digital ID verification again, this time somewhere it's definitely permitted. I went to the Kalamaja library.

Still a bit uncertain, I stepped up to the front desk, greeted the librarian, and said I'd like to borrow a book using the Eesti.ee app.

To my surprise, the librarian knew exactly what to do. She asked me to hand her my phone so she could scan the barcode, and with one smooth motion, everything was done. The books were checked out, and I could blissfully head home.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!