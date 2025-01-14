Eesti.ee mobile app includes emergency warning system

The Eesti.ee mobile app includes a warning system that allows information to be sent directly to people's phones in crisis situations.

The state can send direct alerts, for example, in the event of accidents involving hazardous chemicals, large-scale fires, major accidents or military attacks, in order to promptly provide instructions to people and thereby save lives and property.

App users can choose whether they want notifications from across Estonia or only in their home region.

"Sending direct notifications via the app in the event of a threat is hopefully one function that will need to be used as little as possible," said Deputy Director General of the Estonian Rescue Board Martin Lambing.

"The greater the variety of notification methods available, the more people we can reach during crises, allowing us to give them clear instructions on how they should act."

Alongside the app, the state can send warnings by the EE-ALARM emergency alerts via location-based SMS, through the Olevalmis mobile app, texts on ETV and ETV+ channels, and in the form of RDS text on the Vikerraadio channel.

The authenticity of the notifications can be validated and additional information can be viewed on the websites at olevalmis.ee and kriis.ee, as well as by calling the state helpline 1247.

