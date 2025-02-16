State app to become more 'business-friendly'

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) is asking entrepreneurs for feedback on the new Eesti.ee state app. By the end of the year, it should become more business-friendly.

Several entrepreneurs have been invited by the Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) to participate in workshops to discuss what information and services should be accessible via the state app.

Using the collected data, PwC Estonia, in collaboration with MKM and the Information System Authority (RIA), will conduct an analysis.

Anneli Sander, project manager for the entrepreneur portal at MKM's Digital Economy Department, told ERR meetings with entrepreneurs are currently underway.

"In previous workshops, we have engaged entrepreneurs to determine what they want to see in the entrepreneur view of the Eesti.ee state portal homepage and the updated dashboard. Entrepreneurs' suggestions are a key input for developing the most useful solution for them by the end of 2025," said Sander.

She said further development of the app will be handled by RIA and EISA is not involved in the process. The ministry used its contacts to spread information about the workshops among entrepreneurs.

