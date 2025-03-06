X!

Government to rent new laptops for the public sector for €52 million

News
Person typing on a laptop.
Person typing on a laptop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian IT Center (RIT) is leasing new laptops for 160 public sector institutions for a four-year period through a procurement process valued at €52 million.

"We have structured computer workstation services in such a way that most public sector employees use leased laptops. After the lease period — four years — we replace the laptops. The procurement has been carried out to support these replacements in the government sector for the next two years," said Ergo Tars, director of the Estonian IT Center (RIT).

The state will lease laptops from a few companies, the largest being Green IT OÜ, whose shareholder is Telia Eesti AS. Green IT also provided leased laptops during the previous leasing period.

The procurement consists of two components: price and technical specifications. "Suppliers submit their bids and we evaluate them based on the procurement criteria," Tars explained.

According to Tars, the cost of the newly leased laptops will not significantly exceed that of the previous period. "While laptop prices have risen, purchasing them in large quantities allows us to secure better wholesale prices compared to retail," he added.

The procurement does not specify any particular IT equipment manufacturer, brand or any restrictive criteria favoring a specific supplier. Bidders can offer products according to their portfolio.

"The total estimated cost of the procurement is €52 million, excluding VAT, for two years," Tars stated.

"This is an estimated cost. We are the central mandatory procurement entity for the state, meaning all institutions must acquire their laptops through our framework agreement. A total of 160 institutions will participate in this procurement. We set the procurement cost relatively high to ensure that the allocated budget does not run out before the end of the procurement period," Tars explained.

Green IT OÜ was successful in four parts of the procurement, with an estimated cost of €42.6 million excluding VAT.

The previous laptop procurement was conducted by the Center for Registers and Information Systems (RIK) and is not directly comparable to the new one. The volume of RIK's procurement was €45 million.

According to Tars, leasing laptops is more cost-effective for the state than purchasing them outright and also has environmental benefits.

"All hardware has a lifecycle, which is four years for laptops. The lease period is optimal and more cost-effective than outright purchase, especially considering that we must dispose of the laptops after use. The leasing provider ensures their reuse, reducing the environmental footprint," Tars explained.

As the state's IT center, RIT also offers computer workstation services.

"We have developed a new, more secure computer workstation service with higher security requirements. Stricter security measures are necessary due to Estonia's information security standards, the current geopolitical situation and the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, which demand greater attention to cybersecurity hygiene," Tars stated.

"As a result, we need to provide more training for users to improve their cybersecurity awareness. So far, there have been no major incidents caused by users, although targeted and sophisticated cyberattacks are becoming more frequent," Tars added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:09

Prime minister: Thursday's EU meeting decisions will help Estonia boost defense

09:20

Estonia's eastern border infrastructure due for completion by end of 2027

08:47

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

08:34

Gert Jervan: AI Leap — benefits of early adoption

08:05

Chamber wants sustainability report deadline postponed in Estonia

06.03

Construction work on €16 million film complex begins in Jõhvi this month

06.03

Estonia partners with UNICEF to launch digital skills training for teachers in Moldova

06.03

Government coalition showing signs of strain but not falling apart

06.03

Ukrainians to celebrate Shevchenko Days in Estonia with poetry and music

06.03

Eesti 200, Reform ministers urge Social Democrats to fight bureaucracy

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.03

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

06.03

Record number of people taking Estonian A2-B1 exams

06.03

Who are the Freemasons in Estonia and what do they do?

06.03

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

06.03

Rail Baltica procurement shortlist finalized, announcement likely this month

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo