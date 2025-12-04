X!

Mobile apps public warning system tests taking place on Thursday

News
Notification sent via the Eesti.ee app about an upcoming test of the EE-ALARM emergency warning system. December 4, 2025.
Notification sent via the Eesti.ee app about an upcoming test of the EE-ALARM emergency warning system. December 4, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The public warning systems on the Eesti app and the "Ole Valmis!" mobile applications will be tested on Thursday (December 4) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Several test notifications will be sent throughout the day to check how the system works and to prepare for the nationwide test of the public warning system on December 10 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.). 

To receive the messages, notifications must be enabled for the Eesti.ee and "Ole Valmis!" apps on smartphones

The apps must be updated or set to update automatically. 

"The test alerts will clearly state that they are part of the test. There is no real danger, and recipients do not need to take any action," the Rescue Board said.

Message text: 

The alert system app test on December 4, 2025. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Sender: EE-ALARM 

Message in Estonian: TEST! TEST! TEST! Päästeamet: Täna, 4. detsembril toimub äpi tehniline test. Võid päeva jooksul saada mitu test-ohuteavitust. Lisainfo: kriis.ee ja 1247 

Message in English: TEST! TEST! TEST! Rescue Service: Today, Dec 4 technical tests of mobile apps are carried out. You may receive several public warning tests within the day. Info: kriis.ee and +372 6001247 

Message in Russian: ТЕСТ! ТЕСТ! ТЕСТ! Päästeamet: Сегодня, 4 декабря, пройдёт технический тест приложения. В течение дня вы можете получить несколько тестовых уведомлений об опасности. Доп. инфо: kriis.ee и тел. 1247 

Nationwide test on December 10

Text crawler on the ERR News homepage displaying a message about the testing of Estonia's public warning system. May 14, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

The nationwide test of the public warning system will take place on December 10 between 3 p.m. and 3.15 p.m., during which 

  • The siren network will be activated 
  • App notifications will be sent 
  • a ticker message will be displayed on ERR channels 

A reminder SMS will also be sent by the Estonian Rescue Services Agency a few hours before the test. More information about the test is available at olevalmis.ee. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

