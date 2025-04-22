X!

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

News
The 120 sirens across 22 towns and cities will simultaneously sound on May 14.
The 120 sirens across 22 towns and cities will simultaneously sound on May 14. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Wednesday, May 14, an exercise will activate all public warning sirens across Estonia nationwide and simultaneously — the first time this has been done.

All 120 sirens installed in 22 towns will sound as part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) large-scale exercise Siil ("Hedgehog").

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) communications chief Argo Kerb told ERR News: "It is vital to give Estonian residents an understanding of the scope and function of emergency notifications in real life."

"A nationwide awareness campaign will precede the exercise, focusing also on which channels the state uses to deliver emergency information and what the initial behavioral guidelines are," Kerb continued.

"We will ensure that information is available in English as well, both through state information channels (kriis.ee, olevalmis.ee, etc.) and through the media," he added.

The sirens are just one part of EE-ALARM, Estonia's comprehensive emergency alert system.

Estonia's emergency siren network spans 22 towns and cities across the country, covering 65 percent of the populace. Source: ERR News

Its components include location-based SMS alerts, the Eesti.ee app, and the "Ole valmis!" ("Be prepared!") app, which will also give notifications at the same time as the sirens are used.

ETV and ETV+ channel tickers, alerts on ERR's portal, and RDS text on Vikerraadio also form part of the system.

"The exercise is an opportunity to test both EDF staff procedures and provide experience for the Rescue Board," Kerb added.

"In real-life situations, sirens are activated only in the most extreme cases, such as major chemical accidents or a military attack," he said.

The 120-siren network, set up in 2022, currently cover 65 percent of Estonia's population. They are always activated together with SMS alerts, app notifications, and ERR channels.

The sirens are located in Tallinn, Maardu/Muuga, just outside Tallinn, and the other largest towns — Tartu, Pärnu, Narva — along with Haapsalu, Jõgeva, Jõhvi, Keila, Kohtla-Järve, Kärdla, Kuressaare, Paide, Paldiski, Põlva, Rakvere, Rapla, Sillamäe, Tapa, Valga, Viljandi, and Võru.

In 2023, the Rescue Board rehearsed an emergency in Muuga during the large-scale Crevex exercise. The scenario involved a fuel train collision.

Exercise Siil runs May 5–23.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

