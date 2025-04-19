'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

The changed security situation has increased interest in the volunteer Defense League (EDL) among both Estonians and foreign nationals living in Estonia. But what makes foreigners want to join? ERR News found out.

The EDL (Kaitseliit) is a volunteer organization that operates across Estonia. Its purpose is to "enhance" the "readiness of the nation to defend the independence of Estonia and its constitutional order." The league complements the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), and the two arms often train together at the major nationwide exercises.

The organization was first formed on November 11, 1918, after Estonia gained its independence. It was then reformed in 1990, as the Soviet occupation of Estonia was coming to an end.

The EDL has approximately 18,000 members and the average age is 44 years old. Additionally, there are another 11,000 members in its three affiliated organizations: The Women`s Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse), Kodutütred, for girls, and Noored Kotkad, for boys.

While the vast majority are Estonians, foreign nationals can also participate as "supporting members" after being invited to join. They must be at least 18 years old and want to help the EDL achieve its goals.

The Estonian Defense League's yellow flag. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"We have 1,100 supporting members, in total, some 300 of them are foreigners," said Maj. Tanel Rütman, from the EDL's strategic communications department. He added that these foreign nationals are not e-residents.

Once in the organization, Rütman said their path and duties are mostly the same as Estonians. Supporting members can also take part in major exercises like Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) and Hedgehog (Siil), and may join the Independence Day parade.

However, there are several differences. Weapons are only issued temporarily, and supporting members are not allocated wartime positions connected to the EDF and NATO forces during peacetime, Rütman added.

In a crisis or emergency, supporting members may also be called upon. "If it's really bad, we will definitely use all volunteers available." In table wargaming exercises, scenarios have included foreign volunteers wanting to help, he added.

Last year, the Ministry of Defense mulled updating the law to allow for greater participation of foreign nationals in Estonia's defense before an emergency situation is declared. However, spokesperson Tiia Falk told ERR News there are no plans to update the legislation "for the foreseeable future."

"Do what you can"

But what about foreign nationals who have already joined the EDL?

Minna Rytylä, from Finland, is a teacher at Tallinn Finnish School (TASK) who serves with the Meredivisjon. While Finland and Estonia both have conscription, it is not mandatory for women. When Minna was younger, women were not allowed to participate.

"Now that I'm older and women are permitted to serve, I decided to join the Defense League's Meredivisjon here in Estonia," she said.

Minna Rytylä (right) during training. Source: Jukka Tenhunen.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 started around the time Minna arrived in Estonia and pushed her to look into joining.

"My friends were surprised when I told them about my decision. 'Minna, we had no idea you were doing something like this, good for you!' they said. I have a small group of Finnish friends here, and we occasionally meet at a friend's bar. We discussed the idea together, and I decided to give it a go. That was about a year ago. I was encouraged by one friend who joined a few years back, and has enjoyed every day with Meredivisjon."

Minna handles weapons, too. "Although I'd never held the AR15 automatic rifle until six months ago, the instructors are professionals and teach well. We get to practice fairly often, about twice a month, which improves our skills tremendously," she said.

While the Finnish and Estonian languages are related, Minna finds military terminology "challenging." "It's a learning curve. I don't even know some of those words in Finnish. But I'm learning, observing, and listening to what's going on around me with my group, and I'm getting better with it every time," she said.

"My hope is that more women will join the EDL in the future. Perhaps some people are afraid of weapons, training, or unsure if they can manage physically. But I'd like to reassure them that it's voluntary – you do what you can. As my friends say, having a strong back helps a lot, even if my knees aren't as young as they used to be! Our motto is "Ole valmis," which means "be ready."

Sharing experience

Some foreign nationals, like French national Theo [full name known to ERR News – ed.], have previous military experience.

He joined the EDL: "To continue serving in a meaningful way, utilizing my military experience while contributing to the defense and resilience of the country. The organization aligns with my background."

"My main tasks involve infantry tactics, weapons training, and assisting with defensive skills development. I may also help train others," he said.

"My favorite aspect is tactical training and camaraderie, like in the Marines. I enjoy the discipline, teamwork, and sense of purpose," he added, noting that the downside is a lack of free time.

"I'm working hard on improving my language skills to integrate better," Theo said. "If the security situation worsens, I am prepared to serve. That's why I joined — to be ready to defend if needed. My experience gives me confidence to contribute effectively."

Great camaraderie

Senior law lecturer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Pawan Dutt, an Indian national, is a former EDL member who served for four years.

He joined about a decade ago after a colleague asked if he was a "a friend of Estonia" and then suggested he join the EDL.

"I had no prior experience," Pawan said. However, this did not turn out to be a big problem. "Language wasn't a big issue because I speak Estonian. But my lack of military training was an impediment. They said I could observe and learn in the forest."

Pawan Dutt with his son, who has now joined the EDF. Source: Pawan Dutt.

"The camaraderie was great. We were in Tartu Malev. The military exercises were realistic. As a supporter, I wasn't supposed to do much (at least on paper), but the unit members were warm and friendly, and I got to toy around with guns," Pawan said.

"But spending weekends in the forest didn't earn me any brownie points from my wife," he added, noting that PhD studies also clashed with his schedule.

Pawan has passed on the military bug to the next generation. "Now my son is doing his service in the navy," he said. "I will be happy if my daughter does conscription too."

"All in all: 'It is good to have a bit of military training, some bushcraft skills.'"

Limited role

However, others have been put off by the limited role the organization offers them.

Digital transformation expert and German national Florian Marcus made inquiries with the EDL following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 2022.

In the end, Florian did not sign up.

"Foreigners can only be support members, i.e. not at the front-line bearing arms, according to the information I got at the time," he told ERR News.

"I would like to at least have the option of serving on the frontline and defending Estonia rifle in hand," he added.

"Plenty of interest"

Over time, the EDL has also adapted to help its foreign members.

Meredivisjon member Estonian Lt. Kuno Peek said his division has attracted plenty of interest from foreigners. The scope of activities on offer is broad – it's not only weapons practice.

Since joining at 21, he has held a variety of roles including PR officer, board member, liaison officer, website content manager, photographer, event organizer, driver, and sauna heater-upper.

Kuno Peek. Source: Kuno Peek/Defense League.

"It's easy to get involved; just show interest, and you'll be given the chance to do stuff," Kuno said.

For non-Estonian speakers in the unit, Kuno explained: "I try to write all emails in a way that beginner members can understand. Non-fluent members can use translation tools to grasp most content and always ask if something is unclear."

"If language issues arise in physical events, I try to translate in English, Finnish, or Russian. It's harder for non-native speakers, but if they show interest, they can speak some English," he added.

Speaking about the security situation, Kuno said: "Every male in Estonia between 18-61 must acknowledge they could be used in defense activities during conflict or war."

"It's better to contribute to the EDF or EDL to become a better citizen and be better prepared in conflict."

