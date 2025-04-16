X!

Former MP one of many from diverse backgrounds joining Defense League

News
Defense League (Kaitseliit) members.
Defense League (Kaitseliit) members. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Many women and men are joining the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) spurred on by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, former Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits wrote in an opinion piece for Postimees.

Some joiners have never held a rifle before, she added, but are now aiming to learn marksmanship just in case. Others hope to regain or boost their physical fitness; all are motivated by the will to defend Estonia in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"And, to my great joy, many people of other ethnic backgrounds, including Russians living in Estonia," have been joining the league, Ladõnskaja-Kubits – who comes from that demographic herself – added.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits. Source: ERR

Ladõnskaja-Kubits wrote that the organization appears egalitarian, and: "Nobody here is bragging about their name, job titles and achievements," while also being diverse in terms of who it attracts.

She noted that although she is no longer an MP, a sense of responsibility remains, including for preserving a united society in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

14:45

Chancellor: Opposition is not the same as overwhelming public interest

14:22

Estlink 2 repair work starts in May, scheduled back on line in July

13:55

First Estonian language degree to remain free for students

13:29

Former MP one of many from diverse backgrounds joining Defense League

13:13

Ministry of Finance forecasts 1.7% economic growth this year

13:03

Cyclist Laura Lizette Sander to compete in prestigious La Vuelta event

12:30

Eero Merilind: Do we have reason to hope all doctors are always competent?

12:24

ISS director: May 9 expected to pass peacefully in Estonia

11:51

Why the Estonian Embassy in London is asking people to walk for Ukraine

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.04

Estonian court sentences woman to 16 months in prison for violating sanctions

14.04

Reopening of tram connection to Tallinn Airport delayed to next June

15.04

Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

15.04

New stage of data exchange between Estonia and Finland to start with deaths

15.04

Estonian police: 15 victims identified in rape case linked to Tallinn man

15.04

Kaja Kallas warns EU candidate countries against attending May 9 in Moscow

15.04

Tallinn's oldest tram fixed up

15.04

Draft bill to shift start of Estonian school day to 9 a.m.

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo