X!

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

News
The Defense League and regular EDF use the R20 Rahe assault rifle.
The Defense League and regular EDF use the R20 Rahe assault rifle. Source: Jaan Vanaaseme / Estonian Defense Forces
News

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has motivated Finns living in Estonia, both men and women, many of whom are long-term residents, to join the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), Yle reported.

A shared military heritage, with both countries supporting each other during their wars of independence and World War Two, has made Finns well-suited to the task, and a small group — including individuals with military experience in Finland's armed forces and a school vice-principal — regularly meets at the Männiku firing range, having come together partly through word of mouth.

Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) crest. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Finns Yle spoke to are tasked with the defense and protection of port and harbor facilities and related headquarters, and they use weaponry such as the U.S.-made R-20 Rahe ("Hail"), purpose-built for Estonia's defense forces, with the training team often presenting problems like jamming or malfunctioning rifles.

Lieutenant Rene Kalberg, leader of the team training at Männiku, was unstinting in his praise of the Finns taking part in the exercises, who, as noted, saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine — now in its fourth year and a development that prompted their country to join NATO — as the wake-up call.

In general and under current regulations, foreign nationals can become supporting members of the Defense League.

The Defense League is made up entirely of volunteers who are affiliated to a regional defense district (Malev) as distinct from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Government's new economic advisory council to focus on regulation

19:50

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

19:40

Milky Chance and Mura Masa among first artists confirmed for Latvia's Positivus festival

19:35

Riigikogu committee wants constitutional amendment on voting rights as matter of urgency

19:00

Elliott Erwitt retrospective exhibition to open in Tallinn this spring

18:37

Finance minister: I wouldn't talk about cuts but postponing dreams

18:08

Sten Tikerpe: Police sliding into dystopia under aegis of efficiency

17:26

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

17:24

Two major roadbuilding projects postponed

16:41

Kevin Saar sixth in US ATV Motocross standings after round two

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:32

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

10:45

Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention Updated

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

17:26

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

08:33

State planning nationwide surveillance network, raising privacy and data concerns

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

17.03

Spring street dust caused mainly by studded tires

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo