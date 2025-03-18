Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has motivated Finns living in Estonia, both men and women, many of whom are long-term residents, to join the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), Yle reported.

A shared military heritage, with both countries supporting each other during their wars of independence and World War Two, has made Finns well-suited to the task, and a small group — including individuals with military experience in Finland's armed forces and a school vice-principal — regularly meets at the Männiku firing range, having come together partly through word of mouth.

Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) crest. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Finns Yle spoke to are tasked with the defense and protection of port and harbor facilities and related headquarters, and they use weaponry such as the U.S.-made R-20 Rahe ("Hail"), purpose-built for Estonia's defense forces, with the training team often presenting problems like jamming or malfunctioning rifles.

Lieutenant Rene Kalberg, leader of the team training at Männiku, was unstinting in his praise of the Finns taking part in the exercises, who, as noted, saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine — now in its fourth year and a development that prompted their country to join NATO — as the wake-up call.

In general and under current regulations, foreign nationals can become supporting members of the Defense League.

The Defense League is made up entirely of volunteers who are affiliated to a regional defense district (Malev) as distinct from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

