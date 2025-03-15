Sauli Niinistö presents European defensive readiness report to Riigikogu

Former President of Finland Sauli Niinistö on Friday presented his European defense readiness report, ordered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to the Riigikogu in Tallinn.

Chair of the Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) said: "According to President Niinistö's report, the security situation of the EU has steadily deteriorated in recent years, the world has become more dangerous and increasingly crisis-prone."

"That is why we, as Europeans, need to prepare ourselves in order to cope in the new reality, to keep our comfortable and free way of life and to survive," Tali went on.

Tali said that the EU committee had studied Niinistö's report in February, once they had approved Estonia's positions on strengthening Europe's civil and military readiness. "It is a detailed report, and it is useful for everybody to know about its conclusions because on the basis of this report, the European Commission will prepare the White Paper on security," Tali added.

Meanwhile, deputy chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee Leo Kunnas (Independent) pointed out that in the current unpredictable security situation and in the context of deepening confrontation between democracies and totalitarian states, Europe's defense capability needed to be dramatically strengthened.

Kunnas said European countries should invest an additional €800 billion to €1 trillion over the next decade to strengthen defense and crisis preparedness.

The Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee on February 14, approved the government's positions, based on Niinistö's report, with amendments emphasizing the importance of completing the high-speed Rail Baltica rail link and the Via Baltica highway link, both of which are earmarked for dual civilian and military use.

The two Riigikogu committees discussed Niinistö's report on Europe's civil and military preparedness, after which Niinistö visited think tank the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

While in Tallinn, Niinistö also met with President Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar, and Finland's Ambassador to Estonia Vesa Vasara.

He also took part in the public reading given on Friday, Native Language Day, in front of Kadriorg, the Estonian presidential residence.

In March 2024, Niinistö was asked to draft a report for the EU on improving the crisis resistance of European societies, following a request from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The report was due to review Europe's crisis resilience, addressing conventional defense, new and emerging cybersecurity and hybrid threats, and the impact of people's mindsets on collective resilience to various threats.

--

