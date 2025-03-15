X!

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

Roman Kruk.
Roman Kruk. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A Türi student originally from Ukraine has won this year's Estonian as a second language olympiad.

Roman Kruk, who won the national Estonian language Olympiad, is a Ukrainian who has been learning Estonian for just two years. A student in Türi, Järva County, teachers say he achieved such a good result thanks both to hard work and an exceptional linguistic talent.

On the day, Roman said he found the olympiad easier than expected. "There was that dialect, as I understood, from somewhere in Tartu."

There was also a listening task. Mostly based on listening, but it was easier than I expected," he recalled. "I have been living in Estonia for about two years now, and I started understanding Estonian after about a year, perhaps."

"Plus an important factor here is that I am in an Estonian-speaking environment. I study in an Estonian-language high school, I communicate with my friends in Estonian, so all of this has its effect," Roman added.

Roman repeated 10th grade to improve his Estonian and went on to win the national Olympiad in Estonian as a second language.

His Estonian-language teacher at Türi ühisgümnaasium, Averonika Beekmann, credited his success to hard work and a methodical approach to learning. Meanwhile, classmate Kermo Kaljas described him as friendly, talkative, and easy to get along with.

Roman's level now is such that not only are books by Jaan Kross and Mats Traats on his desk, but he also regularly tops the table in Estonian language school tests, despite not being a native speaker.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Olev Kenk.

