SDE government exit means need for Riigikogu committee reshuffle

According to Reform Party MP Toomas Kivimägi, a major reshuffle of Riigikogu standing committees will soon begin. To ensure the Reform-Eesti 200 governing coalition has majority in as many as possible, Kivimägi said some of the current committees could be merged.

With the expulsion of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) from government, the Riigikogu committees fronted by SDE members suddenly became opposition-led committees.

"Traditionally, all standing committees have been chaired by representatives of the coalition parties," Kivimägi told ERR.

"As the members of the executive board are not members of the committees, the current numbers shows that the coalition has 50 MPs on the committees and the opposition has 48. This shows that, there is a chance of achieving a (coalition) majority in only two committees, which is clearly insufficient," Kivimägi said.

"It's obvious that the group of MPs who have not de facto joined a political group are the most attractive commodity on the market right now. It's no secret that we've talked to them, but the truth is that they have mostly shown the will to continue as independent MPs, which is why most of them will not essentially join the coalition," Kivimägi said.

"I am optimistic and I believe that we will find solutions that ensure the good functioning of both the committees and the hall on important issues. It is inevitable that there will be a balance in some committees, whereby the coalition does not have the upper hand. But that has happened in the past and there has been no problem," he said.

According to Kivimägi, reducing or merging the number of committees is also under consideration.

"For example, the rural affairs committee, which could be very important in terms of its name and content, but for some reason id not attractive for the opposition as there are only two opposition representatives in there. If it is not interesting for the opposition, why not merge it with another committee?" Kivimägi said.

"This will somewhat alleviate the problem that the governing coalition has. Getting the committees to work is the biggest challenge with this marginal majority," Kivimägi said.

Current situation in Riigikogu committees

There are 11 standing committees in the Riigikogu. Each standing committee deals with bills in its specialist field. Eight are currently chaired by a representative of the coalition (Eesti 200 and Reform). The coalition has a clear majority in five committees.

In some, there is are an equal number of coalition and opposition representatives, and in others, independent MPs, many of whom may be more inclined to support the opposition, are an important factor. There is only one committee where a coalition majority is able to vote to change the chair.

The chair of the European Union Affairs Committee is Peeter Tali, a member of the Eesti 200. The committee contains nine coalition MPs, six opposition MPs and one independent.

The Environment Committee is chaired by Igor Taro (Eesti 200). There are five coalition MPs and four opposition MPs on the committee.

The Rural Affairs Committee is chaired by Urmas Kruuse (Reform). There are four coalition MPs and two opposition MPs on the committee.

The Finance Committee is chaired by Annely Akkermann (Reform).. There are five coalition MPs, five opposition MPS and one independent MP on the committee.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is chaired by Marko Mihkelson (Reform). There are five coalition and four opposition MPs on the committee.

The Economic Affairs Committee is chaired by Jaak Aab (SDE). There are five coalition party representatives on the committee, five opposition representatives and one independent MP.

The National Defense Committee is chaired by Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200). There are six members of the coalition parties on the committee, four opposition members and two independent MPs.

The Legal Affairs Committee is chaired by Andre Hanimägi (SDE). There are five coalition MPs and five opposition members on the committee.

The Cultural Affairs Committee is chaired by representative Heljo Pikhof (SDE). There are five coalition politicians on the committee and four opposition MPs.

The Constitutional Committee is chaired by Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200). There are five coalition party MPs and six opposition MPs on the committee.

The Social Affairs Committee is chaired by Madis Timpson (Reform). There are five coalition MPs, four opposition MPs and one independent MP on the committee.

