Coalition parties say new agreement will be more precise than before

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna and Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at Monday's press conference. March 10, 2025.
reign Affairs and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna and Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at Monday's press conference. March 10, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Reform Party and Eesti 200 will start negotiations on a new coalition agreement this weekend. While a large number of points related to security and the economy are already clear in advance, both parties say the new coalition agreement has to be even more precise and any overly general language discarded.

The coalition talks will start with the issue of defense. In particular, the parties will discuss the necessary capability upgrades and the pace of defense spending increases. Cutting red tape and the economy will also be top priorities during the talks. Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has already previously highlighted the aim of abolishing the corporate profits tax as well as the reduction of the income tax burden for individuals and reversing the taxation from the first euro earned.

"We will discuss how and at what pace we can do things, because the goal is still to achieve the maximum result. /.../ Yes, obviously the views of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 are already quite clear by now – it is still center-right, quite entrepreneurial, with an economic and personal freedom-oriented approach," Michal explained.

"Certainly some of the things that have been agreed up and are currently in the works will continue. But we are also getting rid of a lot of ballast and generalities," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Political expert Toomas Sildam said the negotiations will be conducted in a completely new way. Normally, parties make a single coalition agreement and then start governing.

Now, however, the plan is to create two agreements. First, a smaller basic document will be drawn up, indicating the main directions and areas of responsibility, and then a larger agreement will be created in two to three months, with the involvement of experts.

"I hope I'm not doing the Reform Party a disservice here by saying that maybe this seems to be a bit of the vision of Eesti 200 – this kind of long-term plan. However, I don't understand exactly why it is necessary to make this coalition agreement so complicated. It could be simpler," Sildam said.

Despite the low level of public support for Eesti 200, Sildam says they are in an excellent position when it come to the talks as it is simply not possible for the Reform Party to form a government without them.

Tsahkna also said that Eesti 200's support levels will have no impact during the negotiations. He is concerned, however, about the small majority that the new coalition has in the Riigikogu, which means that the composition of the various committees will also have to be carefully reviewed.

"At the moment, we have 52 votes in the coalition. If you take into account that two of these members of the Riigikogu executive and cannot be part of the committees. There are certainly also people who, as independent members of the Riigikogu, are ready to support this coalition under certain conditions, but indeed, the number on committees is quite small," Tsahkna said.

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

