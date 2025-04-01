Reform and Eesti 200's additional coalition talks continuing by topic

The new government formed by the Reform Party and Eesti 200 took office last week, but additional coalition negotiations are expected to continue through May. These discussions will shape the final coalition agreement and the two-party government's action plan.

Discussions on justice and digital matters were held at the Government Office on Monday from 1:30-3:30 p.m., where a second round of talks will follow on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. These discussions are being led by Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) and MP and former justice minister Madis Timpson (Reform).

Also held at the Government Office on Monday were finance-related talks, led by Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), MP Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

Infrastructure and climate talks were held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, led by Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) and MP Toomas Uibo (Eesti 200).

Energy and climate matters will be discussed in talks from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, led by Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) and MP Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200).

That same day, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., teachers and school principals are scheduled to meet ahead of education and research discussions, which will take place in Tartu and online via Teams from 3-5 p.m., led by Education Minister Kristina Kallas and former education minister and MP Liina Kersna (Reform).

On Thursday, talks on social and health issues will be held at the Government Office from 12:15-1:45 p.m., led by Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Eesti 200) and MP Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200).

That same day, from 5-7 p.m., discussions on cultural and sports issues will be held as well, led by Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200).

Next Sunday, April 13, defense topics will be on the agenda at a meeting from 1-6 p.m. at the Ministry of Defense, led by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and MP Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200).

The two coalition parties have promised to involve sector experts in these discussions.

On March 24, Reform Party chair and Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Estonia 200 chair and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas signed the new two-party coalition's foundational agreement, which outlined securing national security, ensuring economic growth, and effective and fair governance as the government's key tasks.

The new government's ministers took their oaths of office before the Riigikogu on March 25.

