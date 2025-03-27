X!

Estonia's additional coalition talks to run to May at most

Cabinet.
Cabinet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Although Estonia's new government took office this week, additional coalition negotiations will continue until May at the latest in order to finalize the government's action plan.

"As agreed by the main delegation, topic-specific discussions are led by a minister from one party and the sectoral lead from the other coalition partner. All members of the parliamentary group who expressed interest are also involved. The goal of the initial meetings is to agree on the main problems and challenges the coalition will aim to resolve or begin major reforms on over the next two years," Reform Party spokesperson Kristofer Rennel told ERR.

"Under the leadership of the minister and the partner party's sectoral lead, a policy plan will be drawn up outlining the key challenges in each field. This plan will also include decisions for the 2025-2027 period. The government's action plan will be based on this document," he added.

Rennel also noted that the final agreement must be approved by the governing councils of the coalition parties.

Reform Party and Eesti 200 sector leads participating in the negotiations are as follows:

  • Energy and environment: Andres Sutt (Reform) and Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200)
  • Social affairs: Karmen Joller (Reform) and Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200)
  • Culture and sports: Heidy Purga (Reform) and Tanel Tein (Eesti 200)
  • Regional affairs and agriculture: Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) and Urmas Kruuse (Reform)
  • Defense: Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200)
  • Education and research: Kristina Kallas (Estonia 200) and Liina Kersna (Reform)
  • Economy and industry: Led by Erkki Keldo (Reform) and Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200)
  • Justice and digital affairs: Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Estonia 200) and Madis Timpson (Reform)
  • Finance: Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200)
  • Foreign policy: Led by Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Marko Mihkelson (Reform)
  • Internal security: Igor Taro (Eesti 200) and Mati Raidma (Reform)
  • Infrastructure: Kuldar Leis and Toomas Uibo (Eesti 200)

Negotiators for the energy and environment, social and healthcare and rural affairs sectors began talks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rennel said that by the end of this week, all sectoral negotiators will have held their first meetings.

On Monday, Reform Party chair and Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Eesti 200 chair and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas signed the coalition's foundational agreement, which sets the government's core priorities as ensuring national security, supporting economic growth, and promoting effective and fair governance.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Estonia's additional coalition talks to run to May at most

