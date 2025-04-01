X!

Inflation in Estonia rose by 4.3 percent on year to March

News
Dairy products in an Estonian supermarket.
Dairy products in an Estonian supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 4.3 percent on year to March, state agency Statistics Estonia reported in a flash estimate.

However, the HICP fell by 0.3 percent between February and March this year.

 Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that preliminary data on the HICP indicates that prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services, in comparison with March 2024.

He said: "Clothing and footwear are again the only exception, as their prices were down by 3.6 percent."

The consumer price index uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents, while the HICP also takes into account tourism, and so is comparable to the international HICP.

Statistics Estonia is to publish consumer price index data for March, on 7 April. The full data on the harmonized index of consumer prices is to be published on 15 April.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is also available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Maarja Vaino: Do those toying with the faith of the world know semiotics?

14:10

City of Tallinn to tighten up moped rental usage regulations

13:32

Minister: Border will never be completed as new challenges occur all the time

13:04

ERR in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukrainian troops refine skills after basic training

12:33

Acquitted former police officials say court process damaged their reputations

12:06

Anti-doping testers verbally abused in Narva ice hockey team locker room

11:51

Estonia plans to abolish visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

11:24

Latvia has big plans for developing its defense industry

10:52

Mark Lajal gets Mexico ATP tournament off to a winning start

10:31

Järva County farmer has already planted this year's first potatoes

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

31.03

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

31.03

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

31.03

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

31.03

Maardu Manor up for sale again, this time for €700,000

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo