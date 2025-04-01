Inflation in Estonia rose by 4.3 percent on year to March

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 4.3 percent on year to March, state agency Statistics Estonia reported in a flash estimate.

However, the HICP fell by 0.3 percent between February and March this year.

Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that preliminary data on the HICP indicates that prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services, in comparison with March 2024.

He said: "Clothing and footwear are again the only exception, as their prices were down by 3.6 percent."

The consumer price index uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents, while the HICP also takes into account tourism, and so is comparable to the international HICP.

Statistics Estonia is to publish consumer price index data for March, on 7 April. The full data on the harmonized index of consumer prices is to be published on 15 April.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is also available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!