X!

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

News
The Bank of Estonia in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) expects economic growth of 1.5 percent this year, while inflation is projected to rise to 6 percent, driven by tax increases and continued wage growth.

Next year, the economy is expected to grow by 2.6 percent, followed by a 2.7 percent increase in 2027, according to the Bank of Estonia.

"Recovering from the downturn caused by crises will take time, as production costs in Estonia have risen more sharply compared to the competition. Adapting to this requires improved productivity, which is a gradual process," the central bank stated.

According to the Bank of Estonia's forecast, price increases will slow to 3.8 percent in 2026 and 2.5 percent in 2027.

Higher taxes will contribute to the continued rise in food prices and service costs. Overall, tax hikes will account for about a third of the inflation rate, which is expected to accelerate to 6 percent over the course of the year. The income tax increase at the beginning of the year will reduce people's purchasing power, which in turn will limit consumption and economic recovery.

"The total disposable income of Estonians, which includes pensions, other sources of income and the relief provided by falling interest rates, will remain at a similar purchasing power level to last year. The situation could improve in 2026, as the removal of the so-called tax hump (Estonia's gradual basic exemption reduction scheme — ed.) will reduce the tax burden and significantly increase the purchasing power of the average net salary," the Bank of Estonia predicts.

According to the central bank, confidence in the near-term economic outlook is recovering in neighboring countries. The improvement in foreign market conditions will support Estonia's exports and economic growth.

However, the recovery is still overshadowed by inflation and the risk of trade barriers, according to the central bank.

"The protective tariffs imposed by the United States so far and the retaliatory measures taken in response have had little impact on Estonia's economy. However, trade conditions could deteriorate further. This would have a significant effect on Estonia, as we are a small, open economy that heavily relies on exports. If the U.S. follows through on its promise to impose a 25 percent tariff on European Union exports, it would noticeably slow Estonia's economic growth, although it should not lead to a recession," the Bank of Estonia stated.

The recovery of economic activity to a sustainable growth trajectory will take time, as adjusting to higher production costs and price levels compared to competitors is a gradual process that depends on improvements in productivity, the central bank noted.

The budget deficit is projected to reach 2.5 percent of GDP this year, 2.6 percent in 2026 and 2.2 percent in 2027.

The Bank of Estonia considers the increased spending on defense capabilities to be entirely understandable. However, it cautions that the budget deficit should not expand for reasons unrelated to additional defense expenditures. It also emphasizes that a higher debt burden means larger annual interest payments and fewer resources available for other government expenditures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Estonia's new government: Who's who

11:53

Survey: Fewer Estonian consumers value environmental friendliness

11:25

Lithuanian PM: There are no cracks in transatlantic relations

11:14

Question over goalkeeper Hein's match fitness for Moldova clash

10:55

Expert: US cautious not to anger Russia but adding pressure behind the scenes

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

10:36

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

10:19

Estonia's general government deficit halved to 1.7 percent in 2024

09:54

Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

09:23

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition disagree over climate law details

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo