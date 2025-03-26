X!

Factors that reduced Estonia's budget deficit largely temporary

News
Euro bills and coins (photo is illustrative).
Euro bills and coins (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Last year's budget deficit turned out to be smaller than forecast in part because businesses conducted as many transactions as possible before tax hikes took effect. However, such tax receipts-boosting effects are largely temporary, said Ministry of Finance Fiscal Policy Department director Raoul Lättemäe.

While the state budget, which was drawn up based on the ministry's forecast, expected a general government budget deficit of 3 percent GDP last year, according to preliminary figures published by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the actual deficit for 2024 came to 1.7 percent.

"Despite such a challenging economic environment, both the labor market and wage growth remained faster than expected in the second half of last year," Lättemäe highlighted. "This provided somewhat higher tax receipts toward the end of the year."

This year's tax hikes also contributed to improved tax revenue, as some businesses made certain expenditures at the end of last year already. However, this means that a large share of the factors improving tax receipts were temporary, he noted.

According to the ministry official, cost-cutting at all levels of the government sector also played a role in reducing the deficit.

"When we talk about a better labor market situation, that is indeed a more persistent factor," he said. "But when we talk about the private sector attempting to adjust its behavior ahead of tax hikes in order to reduce the payment of taxes — paying out dividends at the end of last year, moving payroll payments forward as a lump sum, or, to some extent, boosting VAT receipts by purchasing cars ahead of the introduction of the car tax — all of that comes at the expense of the future. This is not a sustainable improvement in tax revenue that could be repeated next year."

Defense spending planning and fulfillment are difficult to forecast in the budget due to the timing of procurements. This was also pointed out by Bank of Estonian Governor Madis Müller.

As recently as February, the ministry was still estimating last year's deficit at 2 percent rather than 1.7 percent, as one specific set of defense expenditures was shifted from 2024 to 2023, Lättemäe explained.

"Some of these advance tax payments were recorded in 2025, which improves 2025," he said.

"As for statistical adjustments, particularly regarding defense spending, we know what the situation is, and what needs there are," Lättemäe continued. "The issue here is statistical recording — whether a particular procurement was successfully financed in one year or another does not actually affect how much defense spending was planned or whether there will be any [funds] left over. All necessary expenditures will be made, and this cannot be considered a permanent improvement in the deficit."

Most of last year's better-than-expected result was still a one-off factor, characteristic of living at the expense of the future, he added.

The Fiscal Policy Department director estimated that the deficit is likely to be smaller than forecast this year as well.

"In fact, the change in behavior ahead of the tax hikes affected both years," Lättemäe noted. "It actually boosted this year's revenues as well, meaning that we can also expect a smaller deficit this year than we forecast in the fall, and for similar reasons."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Average Finance Ministry performance bonuses equal to one month's salary

17:36

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

17:16

Regional minister: People have the right to live where they want

17:01

BC Kalev/Cramo make Estonian-Latvian Basketball League semifinals

16:35

Keldo: In the future, business owners may only have to submit one report

16:32

Latvian company's electric mopeds hit Tallinn streets

16:03

Gallery: Estonia's largest battery storage facility opened at Auvere

15:28

Basketball star Henri Drell instrumental in Tenerife Champions League win

15:10

Tanel Kiik: Government offering the employee random wage contracts

14:37

Major Estonian agricultural sector deal falls through as bank pulls out

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

11.03

Nora Maria London: How we killed the sacred

25.03

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo