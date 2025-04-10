X!

Riigikogu to amend car tax law following justice chancellor request

News
Riigikogu sitting.
Riigikogu sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu on Thursday voted in favor of a proposal by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise to align the new car tax legislation with the Constitution, with 68 votes in favor at the 101-seat house.

The proposal will align the Motor Vehicle Tax Act and the Traffic Act with the Constitution, as, she said, these could lead to vehicles being taxed that are off-road, not in use, or destroyed.

According to Madise, the two acts are unconstitutional as they lack provisions for the destruction of property or removal from use.

She also noted that the Traffic Act lacks provisions on the administration of registration fees.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) tasked the finance committee with initiating a bill to bring the two acts into conformity with the Constitution, the Riigikogu announced.

Madise's proposal stated that vehicle tax must be paid for the remainder of the year if a car is registered, even if the vehicle is destroyed or no longer exists. The registration fee is not refundable if property is destroyed but is refundable if the vehicle is taken abroad.

"In both cases, the taxation of destroyed property could in practice be avoided, as similar calculations are made when taxing a vehicle registered mid-year or when a vehicle is taken abroad," Madise noted.

Ahead of the vote, MPs Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Rene Kokk (EKRE), Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Varro Vooglaid (EKRE), Peeter Ernits (ERK), Kalle Grünthal (Independent), and Tanel Kiik (SDE) spoke on the topic.

The motor vehicle tax entered into effect at the start of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

19:00

Government: Regulations unsuitable for Estonia can be negotiated with EU

18:20

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

17:45

Institute: Cost of average family's weekly food basket rises by €7.50 on-year

17:20

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

17:09

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

16:43

Government backs sale of Kiisa power plant in 2028

16:14

Experts' 6-month outlook for Estonian economy improves, still generally negative

15:45

Live webcam allows 24/7 cormorant surveillance

15:45

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10:34

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

09.04

Coalition says child benefit system cannot change to needs-based in near future

08:19

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

10:55

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:40

Prosecutor's office: Rape a vile act, but may not cause damage to health

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo