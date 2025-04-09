Center leader accuses EKRE of fearmongering with 'Bronze Night' rhetoric

EKRE's claims of unrest being sparked by the changes with the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) are fearmongering, said Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart on Wednesday. Russian people are not preparing to take to the streets.

The Riigikogu will hold the third reading of a bill initiated by the government to amend the Churches and Congregations Act today. If passed, the legislation will stop religious organizations operating in Estonia that can be used to incite hatred or violence. This is aimed at organizations with Russia's Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, EKRE chair Martin Helme said the law's drafter, the Ministry of the Interior, is creating a catastrophic situation for Estonia.

He accused the government of simultaneously provoking conflicts with Russia and the United States. Helme said the government is creating a new Bronze Night, referencing a night of rioting in 2007.

But Kõlvart dismissed the EKRE leader's claims, accusing him of stoking tensions in society. The Center Party is largely supported by Russian-speaking voters.

"I believe the situation is serious, and yes, once again we are generating additional tension in society. In the current security climate, that is certainly not wise. But I do not think it is right to go further and scare people into thinking something is about to happen," Kõlvart said.

"I think the problem runs much deeper. It is not about people coming out into the streets. They are not. The issue is that we are demotivating people from taking part in society and contributing. This reduces our society's potential, our collective resources," the chairman said.

He connected the issue with he revocation of voting rights from third country nationals.

"We have just sent a message to people that they are dangerous, that they are not allowed to vote. That's 160,000 people, or 12 percent of the population. And now comes another message — that their faith is dangerous too, and that we do not want it in our society," Kõlvart said.

"Of course, every sociologist would say that if you continually stoke tensions in one group within society, it becomes a problem for society as a whole," he added.

Chancellor of Justice appeal

Kõlvart said he is considering turning to the chancellor of justice about the withdrawal of voting rights and stateless citizens.

He said there are several questions about the process that still need answering.

"One option we are currently considering is to turn to the chancellor of justice for their opinion and to initiate constitutional review. That must be based primarily on legal — not political — arguments. And that, in turn, requires analysis," the Center chairman added.

Kõlvart believes that a signal has been sent to many people in Estonia that they are not welcome here and that they are a threat to the Estonian state.

"This is not just about Russian citizens or those with gray passports. It also includes Ukrainians who have lived and are living here — 16,000 people — as well as, for example, citizens of the United States, South Korea, Armenia, and so on. These people will also no longer be able to vote in local elections," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!