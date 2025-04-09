Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security

The Riigikogu on Wednesday adopted an act amending the Churches and Congregations Act to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence.

When the law enters into force, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church) must sever its ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Churches, congregations and monasteries that need to bring their statutes and operating principles into line with the law have been given a two-month transition period.

The amendments aim to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence against another country, nationality, religion, or cultural or value space.

It will not allow churches, congregations or monasteries operating in Estonia to be led by a person or association located in a foreign country if they pose a threat to the security or constitutional or public order of the Estonian state.

The threat is defined as: "when a spiritual centre, governing body, spiritual leader, person or association supports or has supported military aggression or has called for war, a terrorist crime or otherwise unlawful use of armed force or violence."

The act also specifies who can serve as a minister of religion or be a member of the management board of a religious association in Estonia. A person who is not allowed to reside or stay in Estonia cannot be a minister of religion or a member of the management board of a religious association.

The draft will now be forwarded to the president for promulgation.

Minister: We continue to guarantee freedom of religion

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the bill clarifies the management of religious associations and economic dependence on hostile states.

"For the Estonian state, ensuring security and constitutional order and providing peace and safety for the people living here is of utmost importance. We will continue to guarantee freedom of religion and also ensure that in the future, religion cannot be used against our state and people," he said.

"In the changed security situation, there is no other way for structures operating in Estonia than to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarchate and detach themselves from Kremlin narratives and influence activities," the minister added.

Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Discussions have been held since 2022 with the Pühtitsa Convent (Kuremäe Monastery), which is directly subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, the recently renamed Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate), and with its congregations.

"This is a sensitive issue, and the state has shown considerable patience. We have given these institutions time to demonstrate through actions that they do not wish to act as representatives of the aggressor state in Estonia. However, neither the church nor the convent under the Moscow Patriarchate has shown any real willingness to make changes," Taro said.

The amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act do not automatically result in the closure of any church or, for example, banning the Russian Orthodox tradition in Estonia.

The court will still make final decisions about the closure of religious associations by force.

After the law is promulgated by the president, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior will meet with all congregations affected by the legislation.

Pühtitsa Convent. Source: Tatjana Novikova

Sixty votes in favor

Sixty Riigikogu members voted in favor of the law, 16 abstained, and 13 voted against. There were 89 MPs present.

Reform and Eesti 200 coalition members voted in favor, as well as those from the Isamaa and the Social Democrats. SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets was responsible for the amendment until he left office last month.

Additionally, Enn Eesmaa, Andre Hanimägi, Züleyxa Izmailova, Jaanus Karilaid, Ester Karuse, Tanel Kiik, Alar Laneman, Tõnis Mölder and Henn Põlluaas cast their votes in favor. These MPs are technically unaffiliated with any parties.

Politicians from Center and EKRE, as well as Peeter Ernits and Kalle Grünthal, voted against the amendment.

Of those present, Jaak Aab (non-aligned), Arvo Aller (EKRE), Rene Kokk (EKRE), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Ants Frosch (non-aligned), Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (non-aligned), Madis Kallas (SDE), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Leo Kunnas (non-aligned), Maris Lauri (Reform), Mart Maastik (Isamaa), Luisa Rõivas (Reform), Kersti Sarapuu (non-aligned), Priit Sibul (Isamaa), Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200) and Jaak Valge (non-aligned) abstained from voting.

This article was updated to add additional information about the vote.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!