X!

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu

News
{{1745495280000 | amCalendar}}
Alar Karis
Alar Karis Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis on Thursday refused to promulgate an act amending the Churches and Congregations Act adopted by the Riigikogu, saying it was unconstitutional.

"The Moscow Patriarchate undermines the sovereignty and democracy of states, but in this wording, the amendment to the law conflicts with Articles 40, 48, and 11 of the Constitution, disproportionately restricting freedom of association and religion," Karis stated in a press release explaining his decision.

"The ambiguous ban on foreign ties would lead to legal disputes and could result in the same kind of restrictions being applied to the freedoms of all associations, including political parties," he noted.

The president pointed out that current legislation already requires extensive oversight of religious associations.

"The issue is not the lack of legal tools, but rather their use. Existing tools should, if necessary, be applied more forcefully than before," the head of state added.

Karis referred to the Penal Code, which defines treason as a criminal offense that includes hostile influence operations and the dissemination of disinformation to assist a foreign organization.

It also bans incitement to war or other forms of use of armed force. A natural or legal person who knowingly and directly supports an act of aggression by a foreign state can be punished.

Russian Orthodox nuns from Kuremäe Convent in Ida-Viru County submitting a petition to the Riigikogu protesting the planned severance of the MPEÕK from the Moscow Patriarchate, with the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral as a backdrop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The president also said it is necessary to take into account the effect on freedom of speech and expression if a cross-border ban is allowed under the constitution.

"The question is also whether a security threat associated with a foreign person can be attributed to an organization operating in Estonia if that organization has some economic or other connection with a foreign person, or if it is found that the Estonian organization 'follows in its activities' the foreign person," he wrote.

Religious associations are afforded stronger protection under the Constitution than many other associations. If their activities could be restricted in this way as proposed in the current law, it would follow that similar restrictions could be imposed on other associations—perhaps even political parties."

Karis also said the definitions in the amendments were vaguely defined. This lack of clarity would have a "chilling effect inappropriate for a democratic society."

"Since the Constitution allows national security and public order to be protected through more targeted and precisely defined measures, such bans are also not necessary," the president said.

He said the law should be amended to bring it into line with the constitution.

Riigikogu sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

On April 9, the Riigikogu adopted the legislation that seeks to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence.

When the law enters into force, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church) must sever its ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Churches, congregations and monasteries that need to bring their statutes and operating principles into line with the law have been given a two-month transition period.

The amendments aim to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence against another country, nationality, religion, or cultural or value space.

It will not allow churches, congregations or monasteries operating in Estonia to be led by a person or association located in a foreign country if they pose a threat to the security or constitutional or public order of the Estonian state. 

The threat is defined as: "when a spiritual centre, governing body, spiritual leader, person or association supports or has supported military aggression or has called for war, a terrorist crime or otherwise unlawful use of armed force or violence."

The abbess of Pühtitsa Convent asked the president not to promulgate the church law amendment earlier this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo