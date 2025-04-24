President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu

President Alar Karis on Thursday refused to promulgate an act amending the Churches and Congregations Act adopted by the Riigikogu, saying it was unconstitutional.

"The Moscow Patriarchate undermines the sovereignty and democracy of states, but in this wording, the amendment to the law conflicts with Articles 40, 48, and 11 of the Constitution, disproportionately restricting freedom of association and religion," Karis stated in a press release explaining his decision.

"The ambiguous ban on foreign ties would lead to legal disputes and could result in the same kind of restrictions being applied to the freedoms of all associations, including political parties," he noted.

The president pointed out that current legislation already requires extensive oversight of religious associations.

"The issue is not the lack of legal tools, but rather their use. Existing tools should, if necessary, be applied more forcefully than before," the head of state added.

Karis referred to the Penal Code, which defines treason as a criminal offense that includes hostile influence operations and the dissemination of disinformation to assist a foreign organization.

It also bans incitement to war or other forms of use of armed force. A natural or legal person who knowingly and directly supports an act of aggression by a foreign state can be punished.

Russian Orthodox nuns from Kuremäe Convent in Ida-Viru County submitting a petition to the Riigikogu protesting the planned severance of the MPEÕK from the Moscow Patriarchate, with the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral as a backdrop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The president also said it is necessary to take into account the effect on freedom of speech and expression if a cross-border ban is allowed under the constitution.

"The question is also whether a security threat associated with a foreign person can be attributed to an organization operating in Estonia if that organization has some economic or other connection with a foreign person, or if it is found that the Estonian organization 'follows in its activities' the foreign person," he wrote.

Religious associations are afforded stronger protection under the Constitution than many other associations. If their activities could be restricted in this way as proposed in the current law, it would follow that similar restrictions could be imposed on other associations—perhaps even political parties."

Karis also said the definitions in the amendments were vaguely defined. This lack of clarity would have a "chilling effect inappropriate for a democratic society."

"Since the Constitution allows national security and public order to be protected through more targeted and precisely defined measures, such bans are also not necessary," the president said.

He said the law should be amended to bring it into line with the constitution.

Riigikogu sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

On April 9, the Riigikogu adopted the legislation that seeks to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence.

When the law enters into force, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church) must sever its ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Churches, congregations and monasteries that need to bring their statutes and operating principles into line with the law have been given a two-month transition period.

The amendments aim to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence against another country, nationality, religion, or cultural or value space.

It will not allow churches, congregations or monasteries operating in Estonia to be led by a person or association located in a foreign country if they pose a threat to the security or constitutional or public order of the Estonian state.

The threat is defined as: "when a spiritual centre, governing body, spiritual leader, person or association supports or has supported military aggression or has called for war, a terrorist crime or otherwise unlawful use of armed force or violence."

The abbess of Pühtitsa Convent asked the president not to promulgate the church law amendment earlier this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!