Pühtitsa Convent asks president not to promulgate church law amendment

Nuns at Pühtitsa Convent have written to the president to ask him not to promulgate the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act passed by the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

The changes will not allow religious organizations operating in Estonia to be used to incite hatred or violence, the amendment says.

When the law enters into force, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) must sever its ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Abbess Filareta has now written to President Alar Karis on behalf of the 96 nuns at the convent, which is known as both Kuremäe and Pühtitsa.

"The adopted amendments would force us to sever canonical ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, as our unity with the mother church would be considered a violation of the law in Estonia," she wrote. "We turn to you as the constitutional guarantor of the final stage of the legislative process. Article 107 of the Constitution gives you the right to veto the law and refuse to promulgate it."

Filareta added that she deeply values Article 40 of the Constitution, which concerns freedom of religion, noting that religious freedom is the foundation of their monastic life.

Kuremäe Convent. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

"Now, however, it has suffered a serious blow. Complying with this law would mean violating the vows we have taken as nuns. And that is something we absolutely cannot do," she wrote.

The abbess said the arguments presented in support of the law are extremely unconvincing.

"The law is targeted against the nuns of the Pühtitsa Convent and does not inspire trust in terms of legitimacy, neither in the secular nor the ecclesiastical world. A change in jurisdiction is an internal matter of the Church. Decisions regarding this belong within the Church's authority. Yet we are being forced to break all canonical rules and to unilaterally place ourselves under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople," she said.

Abbess Filareta stressed that she does not question the state's right to protect national security, but said it should not be used as a means to undermine trust, polarize society, or pressure religious communities.

"In our daily life, we do not engage in any form of thinking or action that would endanger or harm anyone's safety. We are loyal to the state and its order, in which we live and operate. Therefore, we ask only one thing – to understand and protect our faith and dedication."

In a statement issued Thursday, the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, called for a calm and understanding approach and offered the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) vicariate status if it were to sever its ties with Moscow.

